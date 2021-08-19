5 Foolproof Ways to Style Crocs

If you’re not sure how to style your Crocs, you’re not alone.
The beloved clogs are not only crazy comfortable but keep getting more stylish with every drop (in fact, we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest “Hocus Pocus”-themed launch). Despite their appeal, however, the chunky rubber shoes aren’t the easiest silhouette to throw on with any outfit. Thankfully, Instagram influencers have offered some inspiration on how to actually pull them off.
From cozy, laidback looks to effortlessly cool ensembles perfect for heading back to school, we compiled five fool-proof ways to style Crocs. And, if you’re going for an especially bold look, you can follow these style maven’s leads and personalize your pair with a variety of quirky Jibbitz charms.
Keep scrolling for five different outfit ideas, all topped off with a cute pair of Crocs.
Monochrome Moment
FYI, tie-dye Crocs will add extra intrigue to that monochromatic sweat set you’ve been wearing all quarantine. And when done with a platform, they’ll give you a little extra height, too.
School Smart
Be on-trend when heading back to the classroom by sporting some Crocs this season. We recommend pairing the Classic Clog with a button-down shirt and jeans for the ultimate casual-meets-polished ensemble.
Sandwich Style
One of the easiest style hacks is known as “sandwiching”, or matching the color of your top to your footwear. You can also try adding on matching accessories, like a bucket hat in the same hue.
Tie-Dye Taste
Sporting the same color or pattern from head-to-toe can instantly elevate a casual sweatpants look. Go for a trendy tie-dye aesthetic with a coordinating set and matching Crocs.
Seasonal Staple
Who says fur-lined shoes should only be worn in winter? Add fuzzy Crocs into your mix year-round by pairing them with light-wash jeans and a bright summery top.
For even more inspiration, shop other cute Crocs styles to add to your wardrobe below: