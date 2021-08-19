×
5 Foolproof Ways to Style Crocs

By Tara Larson
If you’re not sure how to style your Crocs, you’re not alone.

The beloved clogs are not only crazy comfortable but keep getting more stylish with every drop (in fact, we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest “Hocus Pocus”-themed launch). Despite their appeal, however, the chunky rubber shoes aren’t the easiest silhouette to throw on with any outfit. Thankfully, Instagram influencers have offered some inspiration on how to actually pull them off.

From cozy, laidback looks to effortlessly cool ensembles perfect for heading back to school, we compiled five fool-proof ways to style Crocs. And, if you’re going for an especially bold look, you can follow these style maven’s leads and personalize your pair with a variety of quirky Jibbitz charms.

Keep scrolling for five different outfit ideas, all topped off with a cute pair of Crocs.

Monochrome Moment

FYI, tie-dye Crocs will add extra intrigue to that monochromatic sweat set you’ve been wearing all quarantine. And when done with a platform, they’ll give you a little extra height, too.

justicetierney, how to style crocs
Courtesy of @justicetierney
CREDIT: Courtesy of @justicetierney
Crocs Women's Classic Platform Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Women's Classic Platform Tie-Dye Graphic Clog $60
Buy it

School Smart

Be on-trend when heading back to the classroom by sporting some Crocs this season. We recommend pairing the Classic Clog with a button-down shirt and jeans for the ultimate casual-meets-polished ensemble.

dansonhanson, how to style crocs
Courtesy of @dansonhanson
CREDIT: Courtesy of @dansonhanson
classic clog crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Clogs $50
Buy it

Sandwich Style

One of the easiest style hacks is known as “sandwiching”, or matching the color of your top to your footwear. You can also try adding on matching accessories, like a bucket hat in the same hue.

sianpinnington, how to style crocs
Courtesy of @sianpinnington
CREDIT: Courtesy of @sianpinnington
Women's Classic Platform Clog, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Women's Classic Platform Clog $55
Buy it

Tie-Dye Taste

Sporting the same color or pattern from head-to-toe can instantly elevate a casual sweatpants look. Go for a trendy tie-dye aesthetic with a coordinating set and matching Crocs.

taylorashleystewart, how to style crocs
Courtesy of @taylorashleystewart
CREDIT: Courtesy of @taylorashleystewart
Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog $55
Buy it

Seasonal Staple

Who says fur-lined shoes should only be worn in winter? Add fuzzy Crocs into your mix year-round by pairing them with light-wash jeans and a bright summery top.

yung_gilk, how to style crocs
Courtesy of @yung_gilk
CREDIT: Courtesy of @yung_gilk
Classic Lined Clog, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Lined Clog $60
Buy it

For even more inspiration, shop other cute Crocs styles to add to your wardrobe below:

Classic Crocs Sandal, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Crocs Sandal $40
Buy it
Classic Iridescent Marble Clog, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Iridescent Marble Clog $55
Buy it
Classic Crocs Slide, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Classic Crocs Slide $30
Buy it
Baya Clog, how to style crocs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs
Buy: Baya Clog $50
Buy it
