Ground Up & Disney Celebrate Fashion’s Favorite Villain With Cruella de Vil-Inspired Shoes

Fashion’s favorite Disney villain has her own sneaker.

Ground Up and Disney have teamed up to launch a Cruella de Vil-inspired children’s footwear collection ahead of the upcoming Disney film “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone.

Included in the capsule are four sneaker styles and a pair of slide sandals. The first silhouette is a high-top sneaker that features a pink and aqua plaid design with the quotes “stay weird” adorned throughout. The shoe, which retails for $60, is finished with pink laces and a white leather toe and outsole.

Next, Ground Up and Disney offer slip-on design that comes wrapped in Cruella-inspired graphics and the Ground Up logo embossed on the outsole. The slip-on style will range from $45-$50 in price.

If you can’t decide between the high-top and slip-on, the collection includes a pair of kicks that features the plaid design at the heel and heart patches on the sides — giving you the best of both silhouettes for $60.

The last sneaker of the capsule is perhaps the most classic look of all, as it is a pair of crisp white lace-up sneakers that feature Cruella’s name in black at the side. The style comes with a $55 to $60 price tag.

Your little one will also be pool-ready with the collection’s vibrant slide sandals, which retail for $40. The shoes feature a perforated construction with a broken heart patch at the toe and graphic prints on the insole.

The live-action film, which will debut on May 28, follows a young Cruella (Stone) and her evil exploits before she became known as the antagonist in “101 Dalmatians.”

In the leadup to the film debut, styles from the new Ground Up x Disney collection are available for pre-order today exclusively at SaksFifthAvenue.com, with a shipping date of no later than May 19.