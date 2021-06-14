Dr. Martens and X-Girl’s New Punk Rock-Inspired Collection Is a 90s Dream

Rebels, unite! Dr. Martens has teamed up with cult ’90s label X-Girl on two new punk-rock inspired styles.

The collaboration includes a combat boot, titled the Jadon Max, and sandal called the Strap. Retailing for $220, the Jadon Max features a flexible canvas upper and nearly 2-inch-tall rubber platform, plus edgy details like a leopard print lining and co-branded dog tag. Not only is the style ideal for your next concert or music festival, but it promises to be a dependable lace-up boot that can be worn in both the summer and fall seasons.

Dr. Martens x X-Girl’s Jadon Max boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Priced at $120, The Strap sandal includes a 3-inch rubber platform and thick velvet straps for a distinctively retro look. What’s more, it has a purple foam footbed that offers cushioned comfort and simultaneously references one of X-Girls’ signature colors.

Dr. Martens x X-Girl’s Strap sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Both styles are currently available to shop on both Drmartens.com and X-girl.com.

Founded in 1994 by Kim Gordon and stylist Daisy von Furth, X-Girl offers a range of nostalgic apparel and accessories (think pieces like graphic tees, bucket hats and cargo-style midi skirts) inspired by counterculture movements like punk, as well as other major street style influences including sports and military culture. The brand has earned celebrity fans like Sofia Coppola, Chloe Sevigny, and Michelle Rock Wood and has remained a staple on the alt-rock scene — making it a fitting partner for Dr. Martens. After all, the iconic English footwear label created go-to shoes for The Sex Pistols and Morrissey during the height of the grunge movement in the ’90s.

Given the current popularity of throwback trends and both brands’ loyal followings, we have a feeling this collection will sell out quickly. Shop the pairs now while you still can.