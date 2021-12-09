5 Cool Ways for Men to Style Their Dr. Martens Shoes This Season

While classic footwear styles undoubtedly earn a spot in any man’s wardrobe, more daring looks with added lift and bold embellishments may also be worth sprinkling into your rotation. (In fact, they’ve become the cornerstone of men’s fashion trends this year, which are all about gender-neutrality and self-expressionism). Lucky for you, Dr. Martens offers a bit of everything, making it a great one-stop option for the guy who admittedly hates shopping.

In addition to traditional silhouettes like Chelsea boots and tassel loafers, the famed English label — which has been around since 1947 — also offers a range of edgier picks like platform boots and flame-embossed lace-ups that are great for making a statement year-round. And no matter which you choose, there are countless ways to wear them.

To get you inspired, we rounded up five cool ways to style your Dr. Martens shoes this season. Keep scrolling to discover them.

Plaid Pants, Patterned Top & Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots

Any guy with bold style will naturally gravitate towards the Jadon boot, which features a shiny leather finish and sizable platform. For a truly standout look, pair the boots with plaid trousers and your favorite printed top (go for a print that’s more fluid/circular to create a pleasing contrast). You can further play with dimension in your ‘fit by opting for a printed vest and turtleneck layered underneath, plus some chunky chain necklaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Button-Down, Khakis & 1461 Ziggy Leather Oxford Shoes

If you’re a guy who likes to keep things more traditional, Dr. Martens has the perfect pairs for you — including the 1461 Ziggy oxford. Offering a classic look with a bit of signature Dr. Martens edge, it features yellow stitching and a chunky serrated outsole that’s also super grippy. While the Crazy Horse leather version (made with natural oiled leather) is currently sold out, the shoe is still available in deep tan and black smooth leather finishes. Instead of opting for dark colors in the rest of your outfit, switch things up by choosing earth-toned pieces, like an olive green overcoat and stone-colored khakis. (Just avoid wearing these pants on rainy, muddy days).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Plaid Pants, Patterned Jean Jacket & 1460 Flames Emboss Leather Lace-Up Boots

Like the first look on our list, this one is all about pattern play — but takes it a step further with full head-to-toe prints. Dr. Martens’ 1460 Flames Emboss boots are the perfect complement to plaid pants (again), a button-down and graphic jean jacket. Complete the ensemble with some colorful retro shades, which are all the rage right now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Jumpsuit, Denim Jacket & 2976 Yellow Stitch Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots

Dressing comfortably, without looking like you just rolled out of bed, has arguably been the sartorial theme of the past year. We have a feeling this sentiment isn’t going anywhere, meaning relaxed combos are still in order. In this vein, try an industrial-style jumpsuit with enough leg room and that you can cuff at the ankle to show off a pair of crisp white 2976 Smooth Leather Chelsea boots. For a subtle pop of color, swap your classic blue denim jacket for a rich plum-colored alternative.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Tee, Black Skinny Jeans & Vegan 1460 Felix Lace-Up Boots

The OG shoe that put Dr. Martens on the map is now available in a vegan leather version that’s no less edgy. The synthetic material is soft with a subtle two-toned finish, making it a perfect companion to casual jeans and tees. Whether you’re ready to play a set with the band or watch a gig from the sidelines, choose a pair of skinny jeans and cuff them at the ankle for a rocker-inspired look. (And of course, these Vegan 1460 Felix Lace-Up Boots and staple combos work for practically any other everyday occasion you can think of.)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens