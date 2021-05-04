Disney’s Pride Collection Includes Rainbow-Themed Styles for the Whole Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In anticipation of Pride Month occurring in June, Disney has launched a new Rainbow Disney collection. The line includes a range of multicolored apparel and accessories for children and adults, including matching sweat sets, polo shirts, mugs, face masks, hats and more.

In addition to Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the product lineup features cartoon graphics of some of the biggest Disney stars like Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck, who are part of the “Sensational Six,” as well as Stitch from “Lilo & Stitch.” The line also includes some Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters, plus Disney icons that haven’t appeared in past Disney collections.

So whether you’ll be celebrating Pride Month at home this year or venturing out in a safe way, there’s no shortage of Disney-themed items to help you show your Pride.

In honor of Pride Month, The Walt Disney Company will also be donating funds to various LGBTQ+ organizations, including GLSEN, a national education organization whose mission is to ensure all LGBTQ+ students are able to learn and thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

The Rainbow Disney collection is currently available to shop at shopDisney.com, Disney stores in North America and Japan as well as Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the collection.

Disney Rainbow Collection Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shop Disney

Disney Rainbow Collection Cloth Face Mask 2-Pack

Stay safe this Pride Moth with these cute Disney Rainbow Collection Cloth Face Masks. Including two Mickey Mouse-themed designs, they’re made to provide a lightweight, breathable fit and come in four sizes for youth and adults.

Mickey Mouse Zip-Up Hoodie

Perfect to wear on chilly summer nights, this heather gray Mickey Mouse Zip-Up Hoodie made of soft jersey knit features a rainbow-lined hood, red drawstrings and rainbow Mickey Mouse appliqués on the chest and back. It also comes with two sizable front pockets for keeping hands warm.

Mickey Mouse Icon Capri Jogger Pants

Pair the aforementioned hoodie with these coordinating Mickey Mouse Icon Capri Jogger Pants to achieve a comfortable and sporty look. Featuring bold rainbow-themed elastic cuffs, the leg of the pant spells out ‘Love’ complete with a Mickey icon.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet

Stash small essentials in this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Wristlet, which mimics the look of a mini backpack. Boasting an allover rainbow Mickey and Minnie pattern and fixed with ears at the top, the synthetic leather pouch has a zippered main compartment and zip front pocket.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Baby Bodysuit

Dress up your little one in this sweet-as-can-be Mickey Mouse and Friends Baby Bodysuit. In addition to a rainbow trim at the collar and legs, the soft jersey knit onesie includes a playful screenprint of Mickey, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto posing near the Fantasyland Castle at the end of a rainbow.