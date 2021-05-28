Crocs Celebrates Pride Month With Glitter, Rainbows & New Jibbitz Charms

Crocs is releasing a bright new Pride collection, launching on the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

The shoe brand created five new footwear styles for the celebration in addition to new Jibbitz charms. The collection is meant to inspire love, while allowing consumers the ability to express themselves and their commitment to inclusivity everywhere

CREDIT: Crocs

The 2021 Pride collection shoes run from $55 to $75. The new styles include traditional silhouettes such as the Classic Pride 2021 Clog, retailing for $55, which features a special rainbow Duke logo rivet and colorful tiger print. The collection also features the Crocs Classic Bae Pride Translucent Glitter Clog, which retails for $75​. This style includes a platform sole in addition to an ultra-contoured outsole that supports the upper. Shop the collection starting June 1 at Crocs.com.

The collection also features new Jibbitz charms. The charms include styles like hearts, lightning bolts and stars filled with colorful glitter, and a rainbow Pride flag.

CREDIT: Crocs

As part of the campaign and throughout June, Crocs will be celebrating those who come as they are with storytelling and content across social media. Crocs partnered with GLAAD, a leading media advocacy organization working to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, and made a donation to the organization in order to create a world where everyone can live the life they love.