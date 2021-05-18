Converse Taps Members of LGBTQIA+ Community to Design & Model Its Latest Pride Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of Pride month in June, Converse has dropped its sixth and latest Pride collection made by and for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The brand tapped five LGBTQIA+ members of its global All Star community — Mark Felix, Rocio Cordova, Tereza Zofkova, Ty Martin and Xandro Guyjoco — and over 50 LGBTQIA+ Converse employees to design and create the colorful collection of footwear and apparel for 2021.

The line features two graphic t-shirts and a tank top featuring rainbow-themed Converse logos, as well as vibrant takes on classic Converse shoe styles, including the Chuck 70, Chuck Taylor All Star shoes in low and high-top versions and the Run Star Hike. The collection also offers a new vibrant slide silhouette and customizable versions of the Chuck Taylor All Stars for kids and adults. On those customizable styles, the “All Star” patch, license plate and laces can be personalized with designs inspired by the the stories of its LGBTQIA+ All Star members.

Rocio Cordova in Pride Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Xandro Guyjoco in Pride Chuck Taylor All Star CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

All styles in the collection also showcase the brand’s new Pride graphic, which includes mountain and floral details made to “explore the duality of struggle and joy along the journey to self-love,” according to Converse.

Prices range from $30 to $115.

Alongside the collection debut, Converse will be donating a portion of LGBTQIA+ community funding from the brand’s ongoing partnership with the It Gets Better Project [IGBP] to support the organization’s education initiatives on TikTok and Twitch to empower young LGBTQIA+ people. Additionally, the brand will supply annual grants to its longtime partners Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest, whose work helps protect and uplift LGBTQIA+ youth through social justice and advocacy programs.

Since releasing its first Pride collection in 2015, Converse has donated more than $1.3 million to these LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Over the past three years, the brand has also grown its All Star community to include over 3,000 members. According to Nike (the brands parent company), the grassroots community is designed to spotlight young creative talent that champion change in sport and culture, while also providing these individuals with professional experience and opportunity.

To help you gear up for Pride month and celebrate love all year long, shop Converse’s new Pride collection below.

Find Your Pride Tank

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Pride Chuck 70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Pride Chuck Taylor All Star

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Pride All Star Slide

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Custom Pride Platform Chuck Taylor All Star By You

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Pride Run Star Hike