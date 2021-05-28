Coach Celebrates Pride Month With Colorful Makeovers of Shoes & More

Coach released a bright new Pride collection along with its “Pride Is Where You Find It” campaign on May 27.

The company introduced the campaign spotlighting Pride as a state of mind, no matter how you may be celebrating this year, and the importance of finding community, no matter where you are.

“Pride Is Where You Find It” also introduces the house’s Coach Pride collection of bags, T-shirts, footwear, a scarf and a hangtag, featuring a rainbow treatment of its iconic Signature pattern. The entire collection runs from $55 to $495, while the shoes run from $85 to $150 on Coach.com.

CREDIT: Coach

These new styles of shoes include classic Coach silhouettes such as the Lowline Low Top Sneakers, retailing at $135 for women’s and $150 for men’s. The collection also features a slide sandal, which retails at $85 for women’s and $95 for men’s. This style includes a bright rubber sole with a tan multi-colored Signature canvas print upper.

RELATED: Celebrate Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

CREDIT: Coach

The Coach Foundation made a donation to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, its partner of eight years to support the LGBTQ+ community as well as celebrate Pride. They also donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers. All donations were part of its Dream It Real initiative to support their work connecting young people with supportive communities.

Coach will celebrate Pride in June with the release of a new episode of Coach Conversations, its monthly YouTube series about culture and community, featuring Bob the Drag Queen, Jack Mizrahi and TS Madison.