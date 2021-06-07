Clarks Originals and Levi’s Launch ’80s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Clarks Originals has teamed up with Levi’s Vintage Clothing for its latest men’s shoe collaboration.

This weekend, three psychedelic Clarks styles will be released in collaboration with Levi’s. The capsule collection is inspired by the rise of acid house music in the ’80s, specifically in Manchester, U.K., — where Clarks’ signature Wallabee boots were the footwear of choice at the time.

Clarks Originals x Levi’s Vintage Clothing.

Made to complement Levi’s new “Loose Fix” fashion collection, the Clarks x Levi’s shoes reinvent three of the brand’s signature styles in suede and nubuck leather. The brand’s classic Wallabee boots are redone in pink and mauve, featuring a rounded square toe. The square-toe Weaver shoe is also crafted in multiple shades of yellow. Finally, Clarks’ iconic Desert Boot is redone in two-tone light blue suede. Adding to the designs are Clarks’ signature latex crepe soles, as well as complementary colored laces and co-branded suede hang tags attached to each pair’s eyestays. Each pair will retail for $260 upon launch.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks Originals Desert Boots.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks Originals Wallabees.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing x Clarks Originals Weavers.

The Clarks Originals x Levi’s Vintage Clothing collection will be released exclusively on Levis.com on Friday. The line will also be available on the Levi’s app and in select Levi’s Vintage Clothing stores.

Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in the 1890s, growing in popularity from dude ranch and rock subcultures in the mid-1900s. The brand is known for its inclusivity and range of denim styles and washes, as well as its iconic 501 blue jeans. Most recently, Levi’s launched its 2021 Pride campaign with OutRight Action International to highlight respect for different pronouns, and collaborated on fashion-forward lines with Miu Miu and Valentino.

In other Clarks news, the U.K.-based brand launched a Jamaica-inspired collection earlier this spring. Clarks is renowned in the footwear community for its latex-soled suede and leather shoes, which have celebrated classic style since being founded in 1825. The brand has also partnered with a range of labels on previous co-branded shoe collections, including Supreme, Aimé Leon Dore, BAPE and Palm Angels.