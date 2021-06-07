Chaco and Thomas Rhett Debut Sporty Sandals Perfect for Outdoor Adventures

For the first time, Chaco has partnered with award-winning country artist Thomas Rhett on a line of sandals perfect for any outdoor adventure.

The Thomas Rhett Collection for Chaco features three limited-edition designs inspired by Rhett’s passion for the outdoors and time spent exploring with his family.

Thomas Rhett with the Classic Sandal in the Boulder design. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

As a nod to Thomas Rhett’s new single “More Time Fishin,'” the debut Boulder design — which launches today — features green webbing and a colorful fly-fishing lure pattern. It’s been applied to the straps of three popular Chaco sandals: the Chillos in men and women’s sizing, the men’s Z/1 Classic Sandals and women’s Z/2 Classic Sandals.

“When I’m outside my creativity levels go through the roof and it’s no wonder that nature has had such an influence on my new music,” Rhett said in a press release. “There is something about being outside that just takes the worries of the world away and depletes them, for at least an hour or so. It’s a place that you can slow down and learn how to live in the moment.”

Chillos in the Boulder design. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

To buy: Men’s Chaco x Thomas Rhett Chillos Slide USA, $54 (was $60).

To buy: Women’s Chaco x Thomas Rhett Chillos Slide USA, $54 (was $60).

Classic Sandals in the Boulder design. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

To buy: Men’s Chaco x Thomas Rhett Z/1 Classic USA, $95 (was $105).

To buy: Women’s Chaco x Thomas Rhett Z/2 Classic USA, $95 (was $105).

Ten percent of proceeds from the sales of the Thomas Rhett Collection will be donated to Love One International, an organization that provide children in Uganda with medical care. Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins currently serves on the group’s Board of Directors.

The new styles from the collection are available now at Chacos.com/thomas-rhett. Rhett’s final two designs, titled “Reflections” and “Big Country” sky are set to drop later this summer.