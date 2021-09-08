How to Shop Carrie Bradshaw’s Shoes from ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Through six television seasons and two films, Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic style and undeniable penchant for footwear forever changed the way we dress. And now, over two decades after “Sex and the City” first aired, fans have been blessed with an inside look at what modern-day Carrie would actually wear.

It’s all thanks to the series’ reboot called “And Just Like That,” which began filming in July and will air sometime this year on HBO Max. Images of the actors filming on set have been leaked, including by Sarah Jessica Parker herself.

This time around, fashion dynamo Patricia Fields has been replaced by Molly Rogers as the show’s costume designer. From what we’ve seen, a few key sartorial themes remain — for example, Carrie’s love of Manolos and vintage Chanel boots — but it appears her character has also acquired a new obsession with platform shoes (which makes sense, as they’ve made a huge comeback for fall ’21.)

And while we’d argue the show would be remiss without many high heel moments (after all, they’re a Carrie staple), Parker has also been spotted on set wearing low-heeled and even flat shoes as a possible nod to Covid-era dressing trends.

In case you’re not just satisfied with the eye candy and actually want to dress like Carrie, too, we’ve done the research for you and discovered where to buy all of Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes in the reboot. We’ve also included similar options to shop for any of those that are currently sold out or no longer available.

Keep scrolling to get your fix.

Custom Duchessa Gardini Pumps

While filming a scene with Chris Noth aka Mr. Big, Parker wore a pair of custom-made pumps from Italian shoemaker Duchessa Gardini. The pointed-toe style is done in a steel gray finish with an embellished accent at the toe. To nail the look, try a similarly hued pointed-toe pump from Calvin Klein. For a full-on Carrie-inspired ensemble, follow the character’s lead and pair the shoes with a quirky bird-themed headpiece, boatneck bodysuit and voluminous polka dot skirt (hers is from Carolina Herrera).

CREDIT: Mega

Shop a similar style:

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



Terry de Havilland Glitter Platforms

As sustainable and ethical fashion has become paramount for consumers, many fans weren’t happy when images surfaced of Parker wearing a dress on set from fast fashion chain Forever 21 (over the years, the company has come under fire for contributing to the waste economy and having poor working conditions). Less controversial yet equally eye-catching, however, were the multicolor platform sandals she wore with the frock. Featuring an all-over glittery finish and double-stacked platform, the Terry de Havilland sandals are currently available in only one size at atterly.com, but can be pre-ordered in sizes 36 to 41 on terrydehavilland.com.

CREDIT: Mega

CREDIT: Courtesy of Terry Havilland



Manolo Blahnik Hangasi Pump

Famously worn by Carrie on her wedding day in the “Sex and the City” movie, Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps will return to the reboot. In a late July filming, Parker sported the satin blue version of the pumps with emerald green cropped gaucho trousers, a cream blazer and Chanel faux blue rose lapel pin (which her character originally wore in season 3 of the original series). And good news for you, the classic shoes can be yours for $995.

CREDIT: Mega

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Leather Pump

Aside from Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi, early shots show Parker in the brand’s BB pumps (which are also beloved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham). Parker wore the black leather version of the silhouette featuring a four-inch heel — which proved to be the perfect complement to her vibrant fuscia-colored Carolina Herrera dress, studded belt and emerald green clutch.

CREDIT: Mega

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Birkenstock Madrid

From wearing athletic shorts with heels to a belt around her bare waist, Carrie has been known to pull off just about anything. So it comes as no surprise she’s able to finesse the oft-scorned socks and sandal trend. On Aug. 25, Parker was spotted in a fringed top, flowy skirt and striped ankle socks paired with Birkenstock’s Madrid sandal — which also pays homage to the “ugly sandal” craze of the past few seasons. If you’re bold enough to try out the trend, you can do so for a fraction of the cost, as the Madrid sandal is currently on sale.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Mini Series in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gilt



Celine Mary Jane Platforms

Pictured with Cynthia Nixon (aka Miranda) in the first behind-the-scenes images, Parker wore one of fall 21’s hottest silhouettes: the Mary Jane pump. The Celine version she wore, which debuted last year, adopts a towering of-the-moment platform and three thin front straps with gold buckles. Only one size of the shoe is currently available at designer outlet b-exit.com, but you can nab a comparable style from Nodaleto to emulate the look.

CREDIT: Mega

Shop a similar style:

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion



Saint Laurent Farrah Sandals

Speaking of platforms, Parker was spotted in a sandaled version from Saint Laurent on July 15. Bearing the same name as the iconic model who, like the platform trend, rose to fame during the ’70s, the Farrah sandal features a high block heel, crisscross straps and textured leather finish. The gold version Parker wore is currently sold out, but you can buy the shoe in black for $895 on saksfifthavenue.com.

CREDIT: Mega

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch



Vintage Chanel Leather Booties

Also returning from the SATC archives are these vintage Chanel leather booties. In season 6, Carrie sported them with a tiered tulle skirt and corset for a dinner date with Alexandr Petrovsky, as well as with a knit dress and bare legs to call Miranda from Paris. In the debut season of “And Just Like That,” it appears Carrie will again slip on those vintage booties with a voluptuous tulle skirt and now a colorful striped top for a slightly more casual effect.

Get the look with this style from Chinese Laundry, which is low-cut and features a cone-shaped heel like the designer pair.

CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Shop a similar style:

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry



Saint Laurent Liya Sandals

On July 13, an indoor scene revealed Parker in a vintage beige Claude Montana jumpsuit and black satin botanical cropped jacket by Dries Van Noten. Meanwhile, accessories like a straw chapeau adorned with red and white feathers and multicolor Saint Laurent sandals highlight Carrie’s well-known penchant for flair and color. Available for $995 on saksfifthavenue.com, the luxury sandals are done in snakeskin with an asymmetrical heel.

CREDIT: Mega

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



White Laser Cut Mules

Early in July filming, Parker donned a pale pink collarless coat, white pleated A-line dress and matching laser-cut mules for an outfit that appeared straight out of Charlotte’s closet. Her shoes feel quite summery, but would also look effortless with jeans and a sweater or long-sleeved midi dress to transition into fall. We think this option from Zara is somewhat reminiscent.

CREDIT: Mega

Shop a similar style:

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara



Cut-Out Oxfords

Embracing nautical themes from spring ’21 runways, Molly Rogers dressed Parker in a navy blue sailor-inspired blazer, dotted black blouse, blue and red checkered pants and two-toned cutout oxfords. A distinct take on the classic menswear silhouette, the shoe features cutouts at the laces, a slingback strap and wooden block heel (a sharp contrast to Carrie’s go-to stiletto heels and newfound love for sky-high platforms).

Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Shop a similar style: