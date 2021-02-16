Birdies’ First-Ever Sneaker Is Inspired By One of Its Most Popular Silhouettes

Birdies has launched its first sneaker.

Called The Swift, the new sleek slip-on shoe is intended for outdoor use and comes in both leather and suede finishes.

Available today on Birdies.com for $120, The Swift blends elements of Birdies’ signature Starling silhouette with the sole of a sneaker, ultimately creating a shoe that is ideal for everyday wear. Making the shoe even more convenient, the insoles are removable.

The Swift is also designed with the brand’s seven-layer technology for underfoot comfort, an anti-slip sole and hidden wedge for a stylish boost of height. It comes in black, red, beige as well as gold and leopard print.

Birdies The Swift in Gold CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Birdies, which launched in 2015 in San Francisco, is best known for its stylish flats that are beloved by many, including Meghan Markle. The sneaker launch comes after the brand released the ultimate summer slides in July.

Named The Swan slide, the pointed toe shoe comes in leather and suede finishes with a minimalist vamp that creates a leg-flattering effect. The leather versions are available in gold and silver, while the suede styles can be purchased in all-black. The Swan slide also retails for $120.

Despite the many challenges retailers have experienced amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Birdies has managed to stay afloat. This is due in part to shoppers looking for footwear that is designed for at-home wear.

“There’s so much organic interest in our brand,” said co-founder and CEO Bianca Gates. “In some ways we were ahead of our time by building community at home. Out of the gate, it was a good launch [but] now, a bigger spotlight has been cast on what we are doing and the problems we are solving.”

Below, shop the rest of The Swift patterns and colorways.

Courtesy of Birdies in Leopard CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Birdies The Swift in Black CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Birdies The Swift in Shell CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies