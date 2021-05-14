8 Zebra Print Shoes to Make Any Outfit Stand Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While there’s certainly something to be said for simple footwear that lets the rest of your outfit do the talking, we can’t resist a statement-making shoe. Great for just about any occasion, they can be paired with sleek, tonal pieces as well as ensembles that feature contrasting prints for an especially bold look.

Animal prints, an enduring trend of the last few seasons, instantly make an outfit more eye-catching. And while zebra print may not be as common as its leopard counterpart, made famous by Christian Dior in 1947, we’re here to tell you that black and white zebra stripes shouldn’t be overlooked.

Seen throughout various fall ’19 collections including Tom Ford, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Khaite, the striking print has been popping up in countless celebrity wardrobes this season. (We’re loving Rihanna’s R13 bucket hat and Irina Shayk’s wild boots). And seeing as the print was also huge in the 70s, 80s and 90s, anything stamped with it will not only spice up your look but will also deliver a retro vibe.

So, why not join in on the fun trend? Ahead, shop nine zebra print shoes to invest in this spring and summer.

Vans Zebra Print Velcro Old Skool Sneakers

For a fun twist on Vans’ Classic Old Skool V Sneaker, you can’t go wrong with Vans’ Zebra Print Old Skool Sneakers. They also feature handy velcro closures for easier on and off.

Ann Taylor Esme Zebra Print Slingback Pumps

A staple block heel pump with added flair, Ann Taylor’s Esme pumps will complement suit sets just as well as they do breezy dresses.

Crocs Zebra Print Clog

For unbeatable comfort and style, you can’t go wrong with Croc’s Zebra Print Clog. The style is water-friendly, breathable and set atop a plush, foam-cushioned footbed.

SeaVees Baja Slip-On Platform

Brown seems to be the new black. If your wardrobe calls for a chocolate-toned zebra print, SeaVees’ Baja Slip-On Platform is just for you. The platform slip-on sneaker has a contoured foam footbed with extra heel-strike cushioning and cooling perforations for enhanced airflow.

Arizona Love Trekky Zebra Print Sandals

Arizona Love’s Trekky Zebra Print Sandals are equipped with soft yet sturdy canvas straps trimmed in zebra-print gauze and set atop a chunky foam sole that will keep you comfortable for miles.

Sebago Zebra Print Loafer

Featuring subtle zebra accents, Sebago’s Zebra Print Loafers are perfect for the minimalist looking to dip their toes into the trend. Crafted from supple black leather, these are sure to set you apart, whether at the office or out on the town.

Manebi Nordic Zebra Print Sandals

Dressed in luxe zebra-print calf hair and featuring a jute-wrapped midsole, Manebi’s Nordic Sandal offers an elevated take on a classic “ugly” sandal silhouette.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Zebra Shoe

Great to wear everyday or for working out, Adidas’ Ultraboost DNA Zebra Shoes feature a stretchy knit upper with zebra overlays and high energy return cushioning to keep you feeling light on your feet.

Dr. Martens 1461 Zebra Emboss Oxford

Going for an edgier look? Dr. Martens’ 1461 Zebra Emboss Oxford deliver an embossed zebra design atop smooth leather uppers. What’s more, they’re amply cushioned underfoot and built to last.