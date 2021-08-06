The 14 Best Under Bed Shoe Organizers of 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Finding a place to store all your shoes can be tricky, especially when you live in a small space. If your closet and entryway are already bursting at the seams with footwear, you may to invest in handy under bed storage. Not only will an organizational system help you find your shoes more easily, but it’ll also keep them also out of sight so your space looks tidy (while you may want to leave a few stylish pairs on display, keep in mind that the more items you have out, the more your cluttered your area will appear). From plastic and fabric bins to rolling shoe racks and canvas units with dividers, the under bed shoe storage options are seemingly endless. Since they typically have lids, under bed bins are best for housing out-of-season styles. Meanwhile, under bed shoe racks — particularly those with wheels — are ideal for storing extra pairs you regularly wear, as these units are easy to roll out and maneuver. To help you find the right option for your needs, we rounded up the best under bed shoe storage solutions you can buy. Keep scrolling to discover them. Best With Dividers: Woffit Under Bed Shoe Organizer An Amazon Choice product, Woffit’s under bed organizer is made from durable, non-woven canvas and features a clear vinyl cover so pairs stay protected yet are still easy to identify. It includes slots to fit up to 12 shoes, and also comes in a design specifically created to fit four boots. When you need to access a style, simply grab onto the side handles to pull out the unit and open it it up by using its sturdy side zippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Woffit Under the Bed Shoe Organizer $30 Buy it Most Durable: MStorageLab Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer Another top-rated model on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews, this similar unit from StorageLab holds up to a dozen shoes. Many customers love that the dividers are adjustable and agree the unit is sturdy thanks to a woven fabric construction, durable pull handles and strong, chunky zippers. Additionally, this option features low-friction fabric on the bottom that makes it easier to slide out, even on carpet. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: storageLab Under Bed Shoe Organizer $40 Buy it Best for Extra-Large Collections Shoe: Shoe-Go-Round Pocket Storage Organizer Shoe-Go-Round’s storage organizer offers a great solution. The unique For those with exceptionally large shoe collections,oval-shaped option can store up to 18 pairs and even includes six larger middle compartments to hold bulkier shoes and boots. The top cover is clear and includes a 360-zipper to effectively keep out dust and moisture. CREDIT: Courtesy of QVC Buy: Shoe-Go-Round Organizer $37 $30 Buy it

Best Plastic Bin With Wheels: Simply Essential Under Bed Rolling Storage Box

This 33-quart bin can hold plenty of shoes — plus it features wheels for maneuverability and heavy-duty latch handles that create a tight seal. Each bin is also stackable so you can maximize your space and storage possibilities.

Best Splurge: Isabelle & Max Lidded Paper Under Bed Storage

Sometimes, it’s nice to invest in chic storage, especially when it won’t be entirely hidden underneath your bed. Although the most expensive option on our list, Isabelle & Max’s lidded bin features a stylish wicker finish that will show you care even about the small details when it comes to your home decor. Inside, the bin is lined and includes a reinforced wire frame to keep your heftiest styles secure.

Best Rack With Wheels: Rebrilliant Metal Under Bed Storage

While this style does leave pairs exposed, it’s raised to keep them away from dust bunnies that can accumulate on floors. The rack’s metal construction is sturdy, while its rounded side handles makes it easy to grab, so you can quickly find the shoes you need and go.

Best Minimal Design: Suprima Rolling Under Bed Storage Shelf

This long, narrow shelf is made of sturdy carbon steel and features wheels that can be locked or unlocked for convenience. Any minimalist will also appreciate its industrial-style, no-frills look.

Also Consider Large Organizer: Holdn’ Storage Store Under Bed Shoe Storage

Fitting best under larger beds, this sizable unit measures approximately 36.5 by 23.5 by 5 inches and includes 16 cells to hold pairs. Tear-resistant material and a double zipper design also help ensure longevity and ease of access.

Best for Boots: Whitmor Clear Vue Boot Box

Over 6,000 customers gave these boot boxes four- and five-star reviews. They’re ventilated to prevent odor buildup and stackable. Even better, they’re easy to fold together and break down when not in use. Buy them as a pack of two or four.

Best Multipurpose: AMJ Store Three-Side Zipper Cover Basket

At 6.7 inches tall, this basket is technically designed to hold thick blankets, towels and comforters, but it’s also great for storing slightly taller pairs like ankle boots — as well as practically any shoe in your closet. It’s made of breathable linen and non-woven fabric with rugged PP cardboard on the interior. For added satisfaction, it has a strong zipper design and pull handles.

Also Consider for Boots: The Container Store Our Long Under Bed Box with Wheels

The Container Store offers an equally great storage solution for boots with its long under bed box. According to the brand, it’s crafted with “virtually indestructible” polypropylene and features an easy-open, locking lid, as well as wheels that can be installed so the box conveniently rolls in either of two directions.

Best Designs: Periea S/2 Medium Under Bed Storage Boxes

These cute fabric bins are offered in four elegant prints and two neutral colorways to fit any aesthetic. Inserted metal rods give them extra durability and structure, while heavy-duty handles make them easy to maneuver them. What’s more, you’ll be able to view the contents inside via a large clear panel on the top and collapse them down when needed. You get two with each purchase.

Best Anti-Odor: Arm & Hammer Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer

If you have any smelly shoes, the last thing you want to do is seal them away in an enclosed bin (this will only make the odors worse, since the shoes won’t be able to air out). Although you could start with a shoe deodorizing product, you could also try this storage unit that does double duty by keeping pairs organized and smelling fresh. It’s treated with Arm & Hammer’s odor-neutralizing technology, which is also eco-friendly and safe on skin. What’s more, the durable fabric bin features a secure lid and clear front panel.

Best for Dorm Rooms: DormCo Suprima Under Bed Shoe Holder

Perfect to fit under tall beds or dorm room bunks, this rolling design can hold up to 12 shoes. It’s made with tough yet lightweight carbon steel, making it exceptionally durable and easy to pull out to find your go-to style when you’re in a rush.