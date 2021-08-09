Yeah, You Need a Pair of Platform Crocs

It’s no secret that Crocs are having a major moment right now.

While the cozy footwear brand have been around for years, its styles are experiencing a revival as shoppers continue to lean on comfortable and relaxed attire. Worn by everyday people and celebrities alike, Crocs are, indeed, everywhere.

In addition to its signature flat clogs, Crocs has mastered another footwear trend: platform shoes. From elevated takes on the Classic Clog to towering sandals, these styles are currently all the rage — falling in line with other ’90s and early 2000s trends that have made a resurgence lately.

To help you get in on the look, we rounded up some of our favorite platform Crocs for women. Shop them ahead.

Women’s Classic Platform Clog

A chunky take on the OG style, the Classic Platform Clog includes a heightened, contoured outsole. The silhouette comes in five different colors, including a dainty lavender hue. You can also customize the look with Jibbitz charms, as the upper and heel strap are equipped with ventilation ports.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Classic Platform Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

The Classic Platform Tie-Dye Graphic Clog blends two trends in one. In addition to featuring a heightened outsole, the clog is covered in an artsy tie-dye print. What’s more, it’s designed for ultimate comfort (one shopper on Crocs.com even noted that the style supported her feet as she worked night shifts in the ER.)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Crocs Classic Bae Clog

Unlock your inner ’90s kid with Crocs’ Classic Bae Clog. This pair comes in a plethora of festive and retro hues, including orange, yellow, lime green and hot pink, as well as staple white and black.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Crocs Classic Bae Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

If you’re eager to stand out from the crowd, try Crocs’ Classic Bae Tie-Dye Graphic Clog. The style is not only elevated, but covered in a traditional tie-dye print, blending together purple, yellow, blue, green and more bold hues for a statement look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Crocs Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge

Crocs also carries a range of platform sandals, including the Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge. The throwback silhouette features foam footbeds, making it great for all-day wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge

Like the above style, Crocs’ Brooklyn Low Wedge offers a platform wedge outsole, but is equipped with two thick black straps across the front instead of thin ones. These straps are lightweight, move easily and will keep feet secure.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Crocs Classic Bae Realtree Clog

Who doesn’t love a camo print? The Classic Bae Realtree Clog features the outdoor pattern on its exterior and a crisp white lining.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Women’s Classic Cruella II Platform Clog

For the Classic Cruella II Platform Clog, Crocs teamed up with Disney on a collection that pays homage to everyone’s favorite villain. The limited-edition style boasts bold details inspired by the film, including graffiti-like doodles on the upper and a fuzzy black and white pom-pom Jibbitz charm (a reference to Cruella’s iconic ‘do) adorning the heel.