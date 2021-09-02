Target Has Tons of Stylish Men’s Dress Shoes for Under $60 — Here Are Our Favorites

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Every man needs a trusty pair of dress shoes in his life. But, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to find the perfect pair. Case in point: Target has tons of wall-friendly options, such as oxfords, loafers and slip-ons, that are timeless, versatile and will get the job done.

Whether you’re heading to a friend’s wedding, an in-person job interview or a work-related event, the moment will come when you must swap out your go-to sneakers for a polished pair of dress shoes. Or maybe you want something slightly more elevated than your kicks but still casual enough for everyday wear. So why not be prepared now without the last-minute stress?

From classically elegant to more laidback silhouettes, we’ve done the legwork for you and rounded up the best men’s dress shoes at Target. And since these styles are all priced at under $60, you can even buy multiple guilt-free — maybe a black and brown option to match different outfits and occasions, for example.

Shop our top picks ahead.

Mio Marino Slip-On Tread Casual Loafers

Created with durable and natural-looking PU leather, Mio Marino’s slip-on loafers won’t crack or fade from hours in the sun.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Members Only Plain Toe Oxford Shoes

Switch out your aged black shoes for Members Only’s oxford shoes. The grey suede finish, contrast stitching and pin-striped lining add a little personality to the look without going overboard.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Dockers Glacier Leather Rugged Casual Oxford Shoes

A waterproof upper on Dockers’ Glacier oxfords makes these ready to repel spills and stains.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Goodfellow & Co. Lincoln Loafer Dress Shoes

It doesn’t get any sleeker than Goodfellow & Co.’s Lincoln loafer. Pair them with black trousers and a crisp button-down for a classic look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Levi’s Nick Tropics Casual Slip-on Shoes

Match Levi’s Nick Tropics slip-ons with your favorite jeans or rock them with khakis. Elastic laces give them carefree vibes, as they allow for easy on-off access.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

Gallery Seven Pristine Derby Dress Shoes

Gallery Seven’s Pristine derby shoes are made with breathable canvas for sweat-free feet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Dockers Sinclair Leather Tassel Loafer Shoes

Dockers’ Sinclair leather tassel Loafer is one of the brand’s most popular styles with an average 4.8-star rating. FYI: Reviewers suggest sizing down int his style for a better fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Goodfellow & Co Edmund Oxford Dress Shoes

Goodfellow & Co’s Edmund oxfords are smart and rugged all at once. Priced at just $28, this quality pair is a great bang for you buck.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Minnetonka Suede Alden Slip On Shoes

Minnetonka’s Alden shoes are the ultimate hack for comfort lovers. The slipper style is cozy enough for lounging at home but fancy enough to wear out at night with jeans.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target



Members Only Faux Leather Driving Shoes

Members Only’s driving shoes are retro-chic in appearance but also has a heavy-duty rubber outsole that prevents you from slipping while walking.