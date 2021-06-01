×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

20 Sleek And Comfortable Loafers Every Man Should Own

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Sperry loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Loafers remains a staple in men’s wardrobes, and for good reason. First and foremost, they’re extremely versatile. You can wear them with a suit or jeans and a T-shirt and still look especially well-dressed. There’s a certain nonchalant and intentional nature that loafers carry — they’re less dressy than a lace-up brogue, but sharper than your standard pair of sneakers.

What’s more, their lower heel heights, slip-on silhouette and often cushioned insoles makes them easy to wear in practically any setting.

Because of their popularity, there’s a seemingly endless variety of loafers on the market. They come in various finishes, colors and with any number of bit or tie accents to ensure you’ll never be without options. From classic penny loafers to modernized slip-ons, there’s a loafer style to match any wardrobe and aesthetic.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the sharpest loafers to add to your closet. Whether you’re looking for a go-to shoe for wedding season or simply adding a dressier style to your current rotation, there’s a loafer here for everyone to enjoy.

Boss Hugo Boss Sienne Moccasin

Hugo Boss loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Boss Hugo Boss Sienne Moccasin $198
Buy it

Coach Collapsible Heel Leather Driver

Wear Coach’s Leather Drivers with the heel upright or collapsed — the choice is yours. Underfoot, a textured rubber outsole also promotes balance and easy movement while you’re on the go.

Coach loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Coach Collapsible Heel Leather Driver $175
Buy it

Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Bit Loafer

Sleek bit hardware adds a touch of equestrian flair to Kenneth Cole New York’s Nolan Loafer done in a chocolate-colored suede.

Kenneth Cole New York loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Bit Loafer $140 $175
Buy it

Vince Atlee Suede Loafer

Complete with a soft suede upper and moisture-wicking cork footbed, Vince’s Atlee loafers will carry you through the summer months with ease.

Vince loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vince Atlee Suede Loafer $195
Buy it

Johnston & Murphy Waterproof Maddox Penny Loafer

Featuring a waterproof leather upper, Johnston & Murphy’s Maddox Penny Loafer is perfect for rainy summer days. The style’s XC4 soles also feature a durable rubber outsole with memory foam insoles, ensuring your arches are supported.

Johnston & Murphy loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Johnston & Murphy XC4 Maddox Loafer $179
Buy it

Frye Mayer Venetian Loafer

Frye’s Mayer Venetian Loafer will instantly add casual-cool vibes to any look. It features a moc toe construction, a distressed leather upper and easy-slip on silhouette for effortless wear.

Frye loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Frye Mayer Venetian Loafer $158
Buy it

Ted Baker Crecy Loafer

For a less traditional alternative to black and brown styles, go for gray with Ted Baker’s Crecy Loafers. The modern suede style features a slight heel and leather tasseling details, plus a cushioned footbed to prevent foot fatigue while during work hours or on the weekends.

Ted Baker loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ted Baker Crecy Loafer $190 $115
Buy it

Donald Pliner Rex Loafer

Donald Pliner’s Rex Loafer gets a modern update with this version featuring stretchy upper. For stability on a range of surfaces, it also includes added rubber at the forefoot of the sole.

Donald Pliner loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Donald Pliner Rex Loafer $295
Buy it

To Boot New York Noho Loafer

You’ll want to wear To Boot’s New York Noho Loafer practically everywhere, as they combine the sensibility of a loafer with comfort of a sneaker featuring a thick rubber outsole.

To Boot New York loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: To Boot New York Noho Loafer $295
Buy it

Sperry Seaport Penny

Sperry’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer boasts a nubuck leather upper with a timeless front strap and contrast stitching for a standout look.

Sperry loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sperry Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer $180 $100
Buy it

Bruno Magli Sino Loafer

Done in a lightweight linen material, Bruno Magli’s Sino Loafer ensure you’ll stay cool all summer long. What’s more, they feature a rubber outsole added for durability.

Bruno Magli loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Bruno Magli Sino Loafer $298
Buy it

Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer

Cole Haan’s Pinch Tassel Loafer is a dressy look featuring tassel accents and a brushed black leather upper. It also boasts crave-able comfort thanks to an amply cushioned insole.

Cole Haan loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer $110 $63
Buy it

Aldo Hattemse Flex Loafer

Aldo’s Hattemse Flex Loafer in blue suede gets a sleek touch with an almond silhouette and braided bit details. A synthetic outsole provides durability, confirming these will be in your wardrobe for the long haul.

ALDO loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Aldo Hattemse Flex Loafer $130 $118
Buy it

Calvin Klein Joshua Loafer

Leave it to Calvin Klein to craft a versatile and luxe everyday loafer, which you can easily slip on and off. As an added bonus, the Calvin Klein Joshua loafer includes a water-resistant leather upper that should keep feet dry if you get caught in summer showers.

Calvin Klein loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Calvin Klein Joshua Loafer $150 $105
Buy it

Vince Camuto Eidel Loafer

Vince Camuto’s Eidel Loafer gets an added boost from a rubberized chunky sole. A lightweight EVA midsole, often found in athletic sneakers, also assures that your feet will stay comfortable wherever you go.

Vince Camuto loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vince Camuto Eidel Loafer $139 $125
Buy it

Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafer

Dressed in a burgundy-colored smooth leather, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Redden Loafer will add a dose of classic style and comfort to any outfit. A textured rubber outsole provides additional support, so you’ll stay balanced in any situation.

Polo Ralph Lauren loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafer $110 $94
Buy it

Steve Madden Debinair Loafer

Done in sleek black suede with modern horsebit hardware, Steve Madden Debinair Loafer toes the line between a staple and statement shoe.

Steve Madden loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steve Madden Debinair Loafer $102 $61
Buy it

Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U Loafer

Red webbing details and a cushioned footbed merge comfort with preppy style in Lacoste’s Ansted 319 1 U Loafers. Rubber soles should also reduce shock from pounding the pavement.

Lacoste loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U Loafer $120
Buy it

Clarks Whiddon Step Loafer

Perfect to wear from day to night, Clarks Whiddon Step Loafers feature a rich brown leather upper and easy slip-on silhouette. The style’s Ortholite foam footbed also provides a cushioned insole, making it comfortable for extended wear.

Clarks loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Clarks Whiddon Step Loafer $90 $60
Buy it

Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer

Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer brings a British sensibility to the timeless penny loafer with a high-shine black leather upper and elegant stitching details. This style’s thermoplastic rubber outsole should also provide a strong grip while you’re out and about.

Ben Sherman loafers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer $95 $58
Buy it
ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad