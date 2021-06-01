20 Sleek And Comfortable Loafers Every Man Should Own

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Loafers remains a staple in men’s wardrobes, and for good reason. First and foremost, they’re extremely versatile. You can wear them with a suit or jeans and a T-shirt and still look especially well-dressed. There’s a certain nonchalant and intentional nature that loafers carry — they’re less dressy than a lace-up brogue, but sharper than your standard pair of sneakers.

What’s more, their lower heel heights, slip-on silhouette and often cushioned insoles makes them easy to wear in practically any setting.

Because of their popularity, there’s a seemingly endless variety of loafers on the market. They come in various finishes, colors and with any number of bit or tie accents to ensure you’ll never be without options. From classic penny loafers to modernized slip-ons, there’s a loafer style to match any wardrobe and aesthetic.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the sharpest loafers to add to your closet. Whether you’re looking for a go-to shoe for wedding season or simply adding a dressier style to your current rotation, there’s a loafer here for everyone to enjoy.

Boss Hugo Boss Sienne Moccasin

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Coach Collapsible Heel Leather Driver

Wear Coach’s Leather Drivers with the heel upright or collapsed — the choice is yours. Underfoot, a textured rubber outsole also promotes balance and easy movement while you’re on the go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Bit Loafer

Sleek bit hardware adds a touch of equestrian flair to Kenneth Cole New York’s Nolan Loafer done in a chocolate-colored suede.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vince Atlee Suede Loafer

Complete with a soft suede upper and moisture-wicking cork footbed, Vince’s Atlee loafers will carry you through the summer months with ease.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Johnston & Murphy Waterproof Maddox Penny Loafer

Featuring a waterproof leather upper, Johnston & Murphy’s Maddox Penny Loafer is perfect for rainy summer days. The style’s XC4 soles also feature a durable rubber outsole with memory foam insoles, ensuring your arches are supported.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Frye Mayer Venetian Loafer

Frye’s Mayer Venetian Loafer will instantly add casual-cool vibes to any look. It features a moc toe construction, a distressed leather upper and easy-slip on silhouette for effortless wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Ted Baker Crecy Loafer

For a less traditional alternative to black and brown styles, go for gray with Ted Baker’s Crecy Loafers. The modern suede style features a slight heel and leather tasseling details, plus a cushioned footbed to prevent foot fatigue while during work hours or on the weekends.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Donald Pliner Rex Loafer

Donald Pliner’s Rex Loafer gets a modern update with this version featuring stretchy upper. For stability on a range of surfaces, it also includes added rubber at the forefoot of the sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Boot New York Noho Loafer

You’ll want to wear To Boot’s New York Noho Loafer practically everywhere, as they combine the sensibility of a loafer with comfort of a sneaker featuring a thick rubber outsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sperry Seaport Penny

Sperry’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer boasts a nubuck leather upper with a timeless front strap and contrast stitching for a standout look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Bruno Magli Sino Loafer

Done in a lightweight linen material, Bruno Magli’s Sino Loafer ensure you’ll stay cool all summer long. What’s more, they feature a rubber outsole added for durability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer

Cole Haan’s Pinch Tassel Loafer is a dressy look featuring tassel accents and a brushed black leather upper. It also boasts crave-able comfort thanks to an amply cushioned insole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Aldo Hattemse Flex Loafer

Aldo’s Hattemse Flex Loafer in blue suede gets a sleek touch with an almond silhouette and braided bit details. A synthetic outsole provides durability, confirming these will be in your wardrobe for the long haul.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Calvin Klein Joshua Loafer

Leave it to Calvin Klein to craft a versatile and luxe everyday loafer, which you can easily slip on and off. As an added bonus, the Calvin Klein Joshua loafer includes a water-resistant leather upper that should keep feet dry if you get caught in summer showers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vince Camuto Eidel Loafer

Vince Camuto’s Eidel Loafer gets an added boost from a rubberized chunky sole. A lightweight EVA midsole, often found in athletic sneakers, also assures that your feet will stay comfortable wherever you go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafer

Dressed in a burgundy-colored smooth leather, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Redden Loafer will add a dose of classic style and comfort to any outfit. A textured rubber outsole provides additional support, so you’ll stay balanced in any situation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Steve Madden Debinair Loafer

Done in sleek black suede with modern horsebit hardware, Steve Madden Debinair Loafer toes the line between a staple and statement shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U Loafer

Red webbing details and a cushioned footbed merge comfort with preppy style in Lacoste’s Ansted 319 1 U Loafers. Rubber soles should also reduce shock from pounding the pavement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Clarks Whiddon Step Loafer

Perfect to wear from day to night, Clarks Whiddon Step Loafers feature a rich brown leather upper and easy slip-on silhouette. The style’s Ortholite foam footbed also provides a cushioned insole, making it comfortable for extended wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer

Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer brings a British sensibility to the timeless penny loafer with a high-shine black leather upper and elegant stitching details. This style’s thermoplastic rubber outsole should also provide a strong grip while you’re out and about.