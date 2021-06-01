20 Sleek And Comfortable Loafers Every Man Should Own

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Loafers remains a staple in men’s wardrobes, and for good reason. First and foremost, they’re extremely versatile. You can wear them with a suit or jeans and a T-shirt and still look especially well-dressed. There’s a certain nonchalant and intentional nature that loafers carry — they’re less dressy than a lace-up brogue, but sharper than your standard pair of sneakers.
What’s more, their lower heel heights, slip-on silhouette and often cushioned insoles makes them easy to wear in practically any setting.
Because of their popularity, there’s a seemingly endless variety of loafers on the market. They come in various finishes, colors and with any number of bit or tie accents to ensure you’ll never be without options. From classic penny loafers to modernized slip-ons, there’s a loafer style to match any wardrobe and aesthetic.
Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the sharpest loafers to add to your closet. Whether you’re looking for a go-to shoe for wedding season or simply adding a dressier style to your current rotation, there’s a loafer here for everyone to enjoy.
Boss Hugo Boss Sienne Moccasin
Coach Collapsible Heel Leather Driver
Wear Coach’s Leather Drivers with the heel upright or collapsed — the choice is yours. Underfoot, a textured rubber outsole also promotes balance and easy movement while you’re on the go.
Kenneth Cole New York Nolan Bit Loafer
Sleek bit hardware adds a touch of equestrian flair to Kenneth Cole New York’s Nolan Loafer done in a chocolate-colored suede.
Vince Atlee Suede Loafer
Complete with a soft suede upper and moisture-wicking cork footbed, Vince’s Atlee loafers will carry you through the summer months with ease.
Johnston & Murphy Waterproof Maddox Penny Loafer
Featuring a waterproof leather upper, Johnston & Murphy’s Maddox Penny Loafer is perfect for rainy summer days. The style’s XC4 soles also feature a durable rubber outsole with memory foam insoles, ensuring your arches are supported.
Frye Mayer Venetian Loafer
Frye’s Mayer Venetian Loafer will instantly add casual-cool vibes to any look. It features a moc toe construction, a distressed leather upper and easy-slip on silhouette for effortless wear.
Ted Baker Crecy Loafer
For a less traditional alternative to black and brown styles, go for gray with Ted Baker’s Crecy Loafers. The modern suede style features a slight heel and leather tasseling details, plus a cushioned footbed to prevent foot fatigue while during work hours or on the weekends.
Donald Pliner Rex Loafer
Donald Pliner’s Rex Loafer gets a modern update with this version featuring stretchy upper. For stability on a range of surfaces, it also includes added rubber at the forefoot of the sole.
To Boot New York Noho Loafer
You’ll want to wear To Boot’s New York Noho Loafer practically everywhere, as they combine the sensibility of a loafer with comfort of a sneaker featuring a thick rubber outsole.
Sperry Seaport Penny
Sperry’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer boasts a nubuck leather upper with a timeless front strap and contrast stitching for a standout look.
Bruno Magli Sino Loafer
Done in a lightweight linen material, Bruno Magli’s Sino Loafer ensure you’ll stay cool all summer long. What’s more, they feature a rubber outsole added for durability.
Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer
Cole Haan’s Pinch Tassel Loafer is a dressy look featuring tassel accents and a brushed black leather upper. It also boasts crave-able comfort thanks to an amply cushioned insole.
Aldo Hattemse Flex Loafer
Aldo’s Hattemse Flex Loafer in blue suede gets a sleek touch with an almond silhouette and braided bit details. A synthetic outsole provides durability, confirming these will be in your wardrobe for the long haul.
Calvin Klein Joshua Loafer
Leave it to Calvin Klein to craft a versatile and luxe everyday loafer, which you can easily slip on and off. As an added bonus, the Calvin Klein Joshua loafer includes a water-resistant leather upper that should keep feet dry if you get caught in summer showers.
Vince Camuto Eidel Loafer
Vince Camuto’s Eidel Loafer gets an added boost from a rubberized chunky sole. A lightweight EVA midsole, often found in athletic sneakers, also assures that your feet will stay comfortable wherever you go.
Polo Ralph Lauren Redden Loafer
Dressed in a burgundy-colored smooth leather, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Redden Loafer will add a dose of classic style and comfort to any outfit. A textured rubber outsole provides additional support, so you’ll stay balanced in any situation.
Steve Madden Debinair Loafer
Done in sleek black suede with modern horsebit hardware, Steve Madden Debinair Loafer toes the line between a staple and statement shoe.
Lacoste Ansted 319 1 U Loafer
Red webbing details and a cushioned footbed merge comfort with preppy style in Lacoste’s Ansted 319 1 U Loafers. Rubber soles should also reduce shock from pounding the pavement.
Clarks Whiddon Step Loafer
Perfect to wear from day to night, Clarks Whiddon Step Loafers feature a rich brown leather upper and easy slip-on silhouette. The style’s Ortholite foam footbed also provides a cushioned insole, making it comfortable for extended wear.
Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer
Ben Sherman Birk Penny Loafer brings a British sensibility to the timeless penny loafer with a high-shine black leather upper and elegant stitching details. This style’s thermoplastic rubber outsole should also provide a strong grip while you’re out and about.