8 Cute & Quirky Jibbitz Charms to Add to Your Crocs

In case you missed it, Jibbitz are all the rage right now. The colorful rubber charms made by Crocs allow you to customize many of the brand’s most popular styles, from classic foam clogs to slides and sandals all featuring perforations in the upper.

Though a handful of co-branded charms have been released in limited quantities — including those modeled after KFC’s famous chicken wing or Benefit Cosmetics’ compact mirror — there’s a revolving array of cool Jibbitz charms to add to your pair. They come in wide range of colors and shapes to help make the look your own, including designs inspired by food, wildlife and Zodiac signs. There are even charms you can personalize with your initials or graduation year.

Below, we rounded up eight of the most stylish and unique Jibbitz charms to add to your Crocs — starting at just $5.

LED Heart Jibbitz

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve — wear your heart on your Crocs. This particular charm is also equipped with LED lights that glow with every step.

Virgo Jibbitz

Thanks to charms like this green Virgo Jibbitz, you no longer have to tell people your Zodiac sign (instead, your Crocs will do it for you). All twelve signs are available in various colors so anyone can get in on the look.

Translucent Rainbow Jibbitz

This rainbow Jibbitz charm features the classic symbol, offering a miniature multicolored accent to your favorite pair of rubber clogs, flats or sandals.

Paris Jibbitz

If you’ve been daydreaming about your next European getaway, try these Paris-inspired Jibbitz on for size. This pack of 5 features charms highlighting some of the city’s major attractions, including styles shaped like a baguette, charcuterie board, glass of wine and the Eiffel Tower. Oh, and you’ll also get a charm in pretty pink pastel letters that says “Paris.”

Sparkly Grey Jibbitz

Add a hint of glamour to your Crocs with this Sparkly Grey Jibbitz charm, which should also complement most jewelry you decide to wear, too.

Daisy Jibbitz

For any fans of a classic floral prints, the Daisy Jibbitz is for you. The charm is also a great subtle embellishment if you’re not ready to try anything too daring yet.

Leopard Jibbitz

Feline lovers will adore this Leopard Jibbitz, which also features the popular print for a trendy touch to your look.

Crown Jibbitz

Want some royal-inspired style? Add a Crown Jibbitz to your Crocs. This bold charm lets anyone tap into their inner aristocrat, with bold graphic gemstones that pop against foam Crocs clogs of any color.