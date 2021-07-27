×
Target Carries Tons of Cute Heels to Dress up Any Outfit

By Tara Larson
best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Whether you’re revamping your office wardrobe or have multiple weddings on your calendar this season, dressing for more formal occasions can quickly rack up your expenses. Thankfully, Target’s carries tons of cute, functional and wallet-friendly heels so you can look your best without breaking the bank.

The retailer has been around for over a century, but has become a fashion-favorite in recent years with the launch of its chic in-house brands like Wild Fable and A New Day and offerings from popular mass market labels. From staple pointed-toe pumps to trendy braided mules and thong sandals, Target’s selection includes a style for every heel-lover. And if that wasn’t tempting enough, most pairs retail for under $40.

If you need some inspiration, shop our favorite heels at Target ahead.

A New Day Francesca Heels

Stay comfortable for hours in A New Day’s Francesca heels, which include a memory foam insole and flared heel that offers the illusion of a stiletto but is easier to walk in.

Women's Francesca Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy: A New Day Francesca Heels $30
Madden Girl Women’s Lifft Dress Sandal

The Madden Girl Women’s Lifft dress sandal features a two-piece upper with stud details. The lightweight faux wood platform offers a wearable and fashionable statement.

Madden Girl Women's Lifft Dress Sandal, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: Madden Girl Lifft Sandal $50
Universal Thread Claire Heels

Universal Thread’s Claire heels get a summery twist with braided raffia details.

Claire heels, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: Universal Thread Claire Heels $30 $25
Demi Platform Heels

A New Day’s Demi heels have a chunky 3.25-inch block heel and textured platform sole for a stabilizing boost of height.

Demi Platform heels, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: A New Day Demi Heels $35 $30
A New Day Jana Sandals

Bring Y2K fashion trends into your closet with the A New Day’s Jana sandals, featuring a faux leather upper that lends a polished look.

Jana Sandals, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: A New Day Jana Sandals $30 $25
A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels

Complete with a simple two-strap and square toe design, A New Day’s Cass heels is perfect for minimalist dressers. Its detailed block heel offers a three-inch boost.

Women's Cass Square Toe Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: Women's Cass Square Toe Heels $30
A New Day Ema Square Toe Pumps

Every woman needs a pair of classic black heels in her wardrobe. These ankle-strap sandals with a sleek block heel will always be in style.

Ema High Block Heeled Square Toe Pumps, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: A New Day Ema Pumps $30
A New Day Eloise Heels

Add a bright pop of color to any outfit with A New Day’s Eloise heels. You’ll also love the pairs’ stretchy elastic ankle straps, which help keep feet locked in without causing blisters.

Eloise heels, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: A New Day Eloise Heels $25
A New Day Hazel Heel Thong Sandals

A New Day’s Hazel sandals gives the classic summer flip-flop a 2021 upgrade with a chic leather finish and 2.5-inch block heel.

Hazel heel thong sandal, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: A New Day Hazel Sandals $30 $25
A New Day Natalia Pumps

A New Day’s Natalia block-heeled pumps can easily be dressed up or down.

Natalia microsuede pointed toe block heeled pumps, best Target heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: A New Day Natalia Pumps $28
