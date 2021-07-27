Target Carries Tons of Cute Heels to Dress up Any Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re revamping your office wardrobe or have multiple weddings on your calendar this season, dressing for more formal occasions can quickly rack up your expenses. Thankfully, Target’s carries tons of cute, functional and wallet-friendly heels so you can look your best without breaking the bank.

The retailer has been around for over a century, but has become a fashion-favorite in recent years with the launch of its chic in-house brands like Wild Fable and A New Day and offerings from popular mass market labels. From staple pointed-toe pumps to trendy braided mules and thong sandals, Target’s selection includes a style for every heel-lover. And if that wasn’t tempting enough, most pairs retail for under $40.

If you need some inspiration, shop our favorite heels at Target ahead.

A New Day Francesca Heels

Stay comfortable for hours in A New Day’s Francesca heels, which include a memory foam insole and flared heel that offers the illusion of a stiletto but is easier to walk in.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Madden Girl Women’s Lifft Dress Sandal

The Madden Girl Women’s Lifft dress sandal features a two-piece upper with stud details. The lightweight faux wood platform offers a wearable and fashionable statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Universal Thread Claire Heels

Universal Thread’s Claire heels get a summery twist with braided raffia details.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Demi Platform Heels

A New Day’s Demi heels have a chunky 3.25-inch block heel and textured platform sole for a stabilizing boost of height.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Jana Sandals

Bring Y2K fashion trends into your closet with the A New Day’s Jana sandals, featuring a faux leather upper that lends a polished look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels

Complete with a simple two-strap and square toe design, A New Day’s Cass heels is perfect for minimalist dressers. Its detailed block heel offers a three-inch boost.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Ema Square Toe Pumps Every woman needs a pair of classic black heels in her wardrobe. These ankle-strap sandals with a sleek block heel will always be in style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Eloise Heels

Add a bright pop of color to any outfit with A New Day’s Eloise heels. You’ll also love the pairs’ stretchy elastic ankle straps, which help keep feet locked in without causing blisters.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Hazel Heel Thong Sandals

A New Day’s Hazel sandals gives the classic summer flip-flop a 2021 upgrade with a chic leather finish and 2.5-inch block heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Natalia Pumps

A New Day’s Natalia block-heeled pumps can easily be dressed up or down.