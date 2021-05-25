13 Shoes That Aren’t Heels — But Still Feel Dressed Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I used to be a firm proponent of wearing heels. In pre-Covid times, I let Carrie Bradshaw’s on-screen style guide my footwear choices — opting to bear the pain of wearing gorgeous stilettos (or some version of an elevated style) for nearly every occasion. Now, after over a year of living in slippers and cushy slides, I’m not so easily able to sacrifice my comfort for the extra height and confidence boost heels once offered me.

While flats have often gotten a bad rap for being less sophisticated than their loftier counterparts, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to discover that many brands have stepped up their game in the flat shoe department — both before and as a result of the pandemic. Emerging label Birdies has redefined the slipper category with indoor-outdoor flats and mules that expertly marry comfort and luxurious style. Meanwhile, Tory Burch’s spring ’21 loafers look anything but matronly, done with chic pointed toe silhouettes, vibrant leathers and modern hardware details. What’s more, a handful of buzzy labels like The Row and Khaite have offered clever takes on the once “basic” ballet flat, inspiring a reemergence of the category for current seasons.

And that’s just for everyday wear. For more formal events on the calendar, there are also plenty of chic flats available — think rhinestone-embellished mules and sandals — that are appropriate for black tie dress codes and fancy dinner outings.

From versatile ballet flats to glittering slides, ahead, 14 flat shoes that are just as chic as heels.

Franco Sarto Ailee Flat

Polished yet still laidback, Franco Sarto’s Ailee Flat can effortlessly transition from work to the weekend. Details like a trendy square toe, asymmetrical topline and muted snakeskin finish make the style far from boring.

Birdies the Songbird

Call it a house shoe or mule you wear to elevate jeans and tee combos — Birdies the Songbird does it all. The adorable pom-pom-adorned style is also made to feel just as good as it looks, featuring seven layers of cushioning and a quilted satin footbed.

Rag and Bone Elly Flat

Scrunchie-style flats are everywhere these days. I’m currently obsessed with Rag and Bone’s Elly Flat, done in supple Italian leather with a memory foam footbed for comfort.

Ash Petra Studded Sandal

Spring ’21 runways also offered up edgy studded looks, which promise to be statement pieces. Throw on a simple frock or distressed denim with Ash’s Petra Studded Sandals, a strappy take on the trend, and your look will instantly be made.

Rothy’s The Mary Jane

Rothy’s gained major visibility after Meghan Markle wore one its pairs in 2018, and since then, the label’s offerings only keep getting better. The eco-friendly flats brand debuted its of-the-moment Mary Jane silhouette last winter, done with a signature recycled knit upper and in-step strap. Available in nine stunning colorways, this one is perfect to wear to the office, for getting groceries and everything in between.

Badgley Mischka Reed Sandals

Rhinestone-embellished straps add glamour to Badgley Mischka’s minimalist Reed sandals, which are perfect for date night or wedding season without looking too over-the-top.