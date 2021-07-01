15 Best Braided Sandals to Shop Under $300

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One sandal trend that’s everywhere this summer is the braided sandal — and it’s no surprise to fashion fans.

That’s because Bottega Veneta is behind the shoe style’s increasing popularity, which has been gaining traction since Daniel Lee’s “New Bottega” craze ignited back in 2018 based on a new modern, minimalist vision for the Italian fashion house.

He releases plaited, padded and puffed leather styles that continue to win the hearts of A-listers, influencers and the fashion industry as a whole. The Milan-based luxury brand’s signature Intrecciato weave might be lust-worthy, but unfortunately it costs in the thousands to snag a coveted pair.

Now, contemporary labels have taken note: Wallet-friendly versions by Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and Aldo have officially hit the shelves in a variety of colors and heel heights, for all occasions. So, whether you’re a flats girl or prefer kitten heels and sky-high stilettos, there’s definitely an affordable interpretation out there to incorporate into your warm weather wardrobe.

Below, we’ve rounded 15 of the best braided leather sandals for under $300. Shop your favorite, ahead:

Rianna Blue Woven High Heel Sandals

Look chic without spending a fortune thanks to Rianna’s Blue Woven High Heel Sandals, offering a sophisticated square-toe footbed and Cinderella-blue hue.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

Seychelles Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals

Seychelles’ Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals are available in nine different colors, so you can choose the one (or two!) that suits your wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie



Steve Madden Kenley Heels

Take your summer looks to new heights with Steve Madden’s Kenley Heels, featuring a vegan leather fabrication and a towering 4.5-inch heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden



Kaanas Coco Chunky Braided Pool Slides

Ditch your old-school sporty slides for something that’s stylish but equally comfy. For example, Kaanas Coco’s Chunky Braided Pool Slides feature a neutral off-white color and statement-making braided straps that are luxurious to the eye. Still, the style is extremely versatile for running errands or heading out for a beach day with friends.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve



Vince Camuto Brelanie Woven Strap Mules

Step into your next vacation shoe with Vince Camuto’s Brelanie Woven Strap Mules. The buttery, basketweave leather and Caribbean orange hue is a runway-worthy design that calls for a tropical-inspired frock to match.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Punto Pigro Woven Leather Slide Sandals

Punto Pigro’s Woven Leather Slide Sandals are crafted from raw-cut leather with handmade seams for a rugged feel. Tip: Size up if you’re in-between sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

White House Black Market Woven Mid-Heel Slide Sandals

These sleek WHBM Woven Mid-Heel Slide Sandals are the ultimate power shoe for those heading back to the office. Wear them with trousers in the boardroom and with jeans on a dinner date.

CREDIT: Courtesy of White House Black Market



Loeffler Randall Sonnie Bicolor Woven Lambskin Pool Sandals

Loeffler Randall’s Sonnie Pool Sandals have a textured woven strap and traction-ready sole that’s suitable for slippery pool decks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman



Sam Edelman Marjorie Slides

Wear your white sneakers with a casual mini dress during the day, and then swap them out for Sam Edelman’s Marjorie Slides for an evening event.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Aldo Onerran Flat Sandals

The baby pink colorway of Aldo’s Onerran Flat Sandals is a dainty alternative to basic beige and still goes with everything you own.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Topshop Dream Braid Slide Sandals

Hello, ’90s! Pair these Topshop Dream Braid Slide Sandals with a minimal slip dress and you’re all set.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Vince Nita Braided Leather And Suede Platform Flip-Flops

Elevated thongs? Yes, please. Slip on Vince’s Nita Braided Platform Flip-Flops with jean shorts and low-rise mini skirts for the ultimate Y2K throwback look.