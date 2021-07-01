×
15 Best Braided Sandals to Shop Under $300

By Nicole Zane
Nicole Zane

Nicole Zane

Braided Sandals Trend Summer 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

One sandal trend that’s everywhere this summer is the braided sandal — and it’s no surprise to fashion fans.

That’s because Bottega Veneta is behind the shoe style’s increasing popularity, which has been gaining traction since Daniel Lee’s “New Bottega” craze ignited back in 2018 based on a new modern, minimalist vision for the Italian fashion house.

He releases plaited, padded and puffed leather styles that continue to win the hearts of A-listers, influencers and the fashion industry as a whole. The Milan-based luxury brand’s signature Intrecciato weave might be lust-worthy, but unfortunately it costs in the thousands to snag a coveted pair.

Now, contemporary labels have taken note: Wallet-friendly versions by Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and Aldo have officially hit the shelves in a variety of colors and heel heights, for all occasions. So, whether you’re a flats girl or prefer kitten heels and sky-high stilettos, there’s definitely an affordable interpretation out there to incorporate into your warm weather wardrobe.

Below, we’ve rounded 15 of the best braided leather sandals for under $300. Shop your favorite, ahead:

Rianna Blue Woven High Heel Sandals

Look chic without spending a fortune thanks to Rianna’s Blue Woven High Heel Sandals, offering a sophisticated square-toe footbed and Cinderella-blue hue.

Rianna Blue Woven High Heel Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus
Buy: Rianna Blue Woven Sandals $34
Buy it

Seychelles Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals

Seychelles’ Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals are available in nine different colors, so you can choose the one (or two!) that suits your wardrobe.

Seychelles Belissima Puffy Woven Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy: Seychelles Belissima Sandals $99
Buy it

Steve Madden Kenley Heels

Take your summer looks to new heights with Steve Madden’s Kenley Heels, featuring a vegan leather fabrication and a towering 4.5-inch heel.

Steve Madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy: Steve Madden Kenley Heels $129.95
Buy it

Kaanas Coco Chunky Braided Pool Slides

Ditch your old-school sporty slides for something that’s stylish but equally comfy. For example, Kaanas Coco’s Chunky Braided Pool Slides feature a neutral off-white color and statement-making braided straps that are luxurious to the eye. Still, the style is extremely versatile for running errands or heading out for a beach day with friends.

REVOLVE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy: Kaanas Coco Chunky Braided Pool Slides $119
Buy it

Vince Camuto Brelanie Woven Strap Mules

Step into your next vacation shoe with Vince Camuto’s Brelanie Woven Strap Mules. The buttery, basketweave leather and Caribbean orange hue is a runway-worthy design that calls for a tropical-inspired frock to match.

BRELANIE WOVEN-STRAP MULE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto
Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie Woven Mules $99
Buy it

Punto Pigro Woven Leather Slide Sandals

Punto Pigro’s Woven Leather Slide Sandals are crafted from raw-cut leather with handmade seams for a rugged feel. Tip: Size up if you’re in-between sizes.

Punto Pigro Woven Leather Slide Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Buy: Punto Pigro Woven Sandals $185 $95
Buy it

White House Black Market Woven Mid-Heel Slide Sandals

These sleek WHBM Woven Mid-Heel Slide Sandals are the ultimate power shoe for those heading back to the office. Wear them with trousers in the boardroom and with jeans on a dinner date.

WOVEN MID-HEEL SLIDE SANDALS
CREDIT: Courtesy of White House Black Market

Buy: White House Black Market Woven Sandals $140
Buy it

Loeffler Randall Sonnie Bicolor Woven Lambskin Pool Sandals

Loeffler Randall’s Sonnie Pool Sandals have a textured woven strap and traction-ready sole that’s suitable for slippery pool decks.

Sonnie Bicolor Woven Lambskin Pool Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Buy: Loeffler Randall Sonnie Pool Sandals $250
Buy it

Sam Edelman Marjorie Slides

Wear your white sneakers with a casual mini dress during the day, and then swap them out for Sam Edelman’s Marjorie Slides for an evening event.

Marjorie Slide Sandal SAM EDELMAN
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Sam Edelman Marjorie Slides $140
Buy it

Aldo Onerran Flat Sandals

The baby pink colorway of Aldo’s Onerran Flat Sandals is a dainty alternative to basic beige and still goes with everything you own.

Aldo Onerran
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo
Buy: Aldo Onerran Flat Sandals $65
Buy it

Topshop Dream Braid Slide Sandals

Hello, ’90s! Pair these Topshop Dream Braid Slide Sandals with a minimal slip dress and you’re all set.

>Topshop Dream Braid Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy: Topshop Dream Braid Slide Sandals $52
Buy it

Vince Nita Braided Leather And Suede Platform Flip-Flops

Elevated thongs? Yes, please. Slip on Vince’s Nita Braided Platform Flip-Flops with jean shorts and low-rise mini skirts for the ultimate Y2K throwback look.

Nita braided leather and suede platform flip flops
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Buy: Vince Nita Flip-Flops $250
Buy it

