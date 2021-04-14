Rothy’s New Spring Sandals and Bags Are Perfect for Your Next Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eco-friendly brand Rothy’s has debuted a line of sandals and bags that have us dreaming of beach days ahead.

The new collection includes two flat sandal styles, The Knot Sandal — a slide — and the strappy The Wrap Sandal, as well as two nautical-themed bags with rope-inspired details: The Rope Tote and The Pail bucket bag.

The pieces are offered in a range of bright to neutral hues, with prices ranging from $115 to $275.

Like the rest of Rothy’s offerings, the new styles are sustainable. Both sandals feature knit straps made with the label’s signature thread spun from recycled plastic water bottles, plus footbeds made with plant-based materials and vegan leather outsoles. Meanwhile, the bags are crafted with 100% recycled materials, combining Rothy’s knit threads with upcycled plastics that were bound for oceans. Inside the bags are organic linen and cotton linings.

Since Rothy’s was founded in 2015, reducing waste in every step of production has been at its core. To date, the label has recycled nearly 100 million plastic water bottles into its signature thread and kept 100 tons of ocean-bound marine plastic out of waterways by using it in its bags and accessories. Moreover, all of its products are created through a 3D-knitting process that uses the exact amount of material needed. This year, Rothy’s has also launched a pilot recycling program that aims to prevent any of its shoes from ending up in landfills (the shoes will be entirely deconstructed and re-made into new products). The brand is committed to achieving full circularity by 2023.

To top it all off, Rothy’s shoes and bags are machine washable, so they can easily be refreshed after a day of sand, surf and sun.

Keep scrolling to shop Rothy’s new collection just in time for warmer temperatures.

The Knot Sandal

Whether worn with a bathing suit and coverup or evening-ready maxi dress, Rothy’s The Knot Sandal is bound to go with you entire vacation wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

The Wrap Sandal

Soft ankle ties on Rothy’s The Wrap Sandal can be fastened any way you like. As with the previous sandal style, the pair’s knit straps are designed to hug the contours of your feet and offer zero break-in time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

The Pail

While Rothy’s The Pail isn’t probably best used for making sandcastles, it makes the perfect accessory to store small essentials while at the shore or on your way to brunch. The main compartment features a drawstring closure for added security, while a large exterior front pocket allows for easy access to your phone, wallet or keys.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

The Rope Tote

The Pail’s larger, roomier sister, Rothy’s The Rope Tote includes a spacious main compartment with a drawstring closure and two interior pockets. Gold hardware accents add a slightly elevated touch to the overall casual style.