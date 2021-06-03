Kate Spade Celebrates Pride Month With Rainbow Slides, Stripes, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link onour website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Spade is launching a vibrant new collection to kick off LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

The brand’s Rainbow Collection features multicolored stripes, hearts, and spades, along with the simple phrase, “Love.” The collection aims to spread joy and celebrate individuality, in honor of Pride.

Spade’s 2021 Pride collection ranges from $15 to $198, encompassing a sweatshirt, T-shirt, handbag and wrap bracelets, as well as a cosmetics bag, face masks and AirPods case. These new pieces also include the Wren Rainbow Stripe Slide Sandal, retailing for $138. This style boasts a cork platform sole with black mesh straps, accented by rainbow stripes and a rubber outsole for added comfort. You can currently shop the collection at Katespade.com.

Kate Spade New York’s Wren Sandal from its’ Rainbow Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

As part of Kate Spade’s campaign to value mental health, the brand has partnered with The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention for LGBTQIA+ or questioning youth. Spade will be donating 20% of the Rainbow Collection’s profits to the organization, in order to fund its’ youth outreach and 24/7 crisis service programs so everyone can be their truest selves.