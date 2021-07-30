Customers Can’t Stop Raving About This Best-Selling Crocs Sandal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Still haven’t found the perfect summer wedge to add to your closet? Allow us to make a suggestion: The Crocs’ Women’s Brooklyn Low Wedge. While best known for its clogs that you can decorate with Jibbitz charms, Crocs also offers a range of cute and comfortable sandals, too, with the Brooklyn Low wedge being one of the most popular pairs sold.

In fact, the pair has more than 1,200 four- and five-star reviews on the brand’s website.

Made to offer a broken-in feel straight out of the box, the chunky look features three thick straps made of soft, flexible Matlite material. Included is a Smart Buckle heel strap with pushpin closures for easy adjustments. (If you have sweaty feet, this feature will help keep feet locked in so you don’t have to worry about any slippage.) Underfoot, it also includes LiteRide foam technology, a deep heel cup and raised insole profile for all-day comfort, support and stability.

One reviewer writes: “I can’t take them off. These have so much cushion, they make it feel like you’re walking on a cloud. I will be taking these on every vacation from now on. I purchased two more pairs when I got home.”

Another reviewer notes they’re even more comfortable than her sneakers.

“Took these, brand new, with me on a trip to Savannah, walked six miles the first day without any issues. Decided to wear sneakers the next day and four miles in, my feet were screaming. I put these back on, felt relief and walked another four miles! Buy them, you won’t regret it!!”

And thanks to its simple, sleek design offered in three versatile colorways, the pair can easily be dressed down with jeans or up with a chic maxi for date night.

Shop Crocs’ top-rated Brooklyn Low Wedge, below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs