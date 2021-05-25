The Best Travel Shoes for Women, According to Customer Reviews

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been counting down the days until exploring a new place or jetting off to paradise is a reality, the time has come to put your pent up wanderlust to good use. As vaccines continue to roll out across the country, it’s now easier and safer to travel domestically. What’s more, foreign countries are opening their borders to U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated.

Whether you’re eager to book a getaway or have already confirmed your trip, it’s a good idea to plan what will be going on your feet, too. After all, having sore soles thanks to unsupportive footwear can easily dampen the overall mood of a vacation.

We know, however, that it can be difficult to find a multipurpose shoe to suit the entire itinerary or a pair of walking shoes that will amply cushion feet for hours of exploring. To simplify your shopping experience, we’ve hunted down the most comfortable travel shoes for women, according to customers who’ve actually tried them.

All styles are also under $150, so you can save your wallet for all the wonderful experiences ahead.

Whether you’re dreaming of a culture-infused weekend in the city or heading to the beach for some much needed Vitamin D, we’ve got you covered. Below, shop the best travel shoes for women, according to the Internet.

Merrell Women’s Hydro Moc Shoe

Merrell’s Hydro Moc Shoe is built with arch support for trekking across rocky terrain at the beach or during water rafting adventures. Additionally, it features a single-density injected EVA midsole that’s incredibly lightweight in water. In terms of aesthetic, it offers Yeezy vibes at a much more affordable price point.

What reviewers say: “Love the look and feel of these shoes. For lakes or the river, they are the best water shoes I’ve ever had.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell



Caslon Farley Toe Loop Sandal

Keep it sleek south of your ankles in Caslon’s Farley toe loop sandal in subtle snakeskin. If you struggle with planters fasciitis or other foot conditions, the rubber sole should provide support for long distances. Meanwhile, the soft leather shouldn’t irritate your skin.

What reviewers say: “Bought these in snake for a trip to Aruba. They were so comfortable. I have issues with thong type sandals and was worried about the toe, but these were perfect!”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The North Face Skagit Water Shoe

The North Face’s Skagit water shoe helps avoid swampy feet. For example, its EVA midsole drainage system allows water to drain from the shoe, while mono-mesh screens help keep debris out during water activities.

What reviewers say: “As a frequent traveler, I’m always searching for the perfect water shoes and come up short every time. I think I’ve finally found ‘the one.’ I’ve found others to have problems with: not being supportive enough, rocks getting stuck in the soles, poor quality, rubbing or sand accumulating in the lining. These are exactly what I’ve been hoping to find. They’re supportive without being clunky, stylish and well made. The mesh feels soft and doesn’t rub, and the toggle actually remains secure. There are no holes for rocks to become embedded in the soles and drainage holes seem adequate.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of The North Face



Sketchers Microburst 2.0 Shoe

Complete with a low-cut vamp and simple stretchy laces, Sketchers Microburst 2.0 offers a more minimalist take on the classic sneaker. The style also includes responsive burst cushioning and an air-cooled memory foam insole for breathable support without the extra bulk.

What reviewers say: “They give good support, are very durable, and very comfortable. I walked through Disney World for a whole week and never had a blister. They are true to size and don’t show wear very easily.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sketchers

Birkenstock Women’s Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal

Slide on Birkenstock’s Essentials Arizona footbed sandal from the beach to the pool on your getaway. It’s made with waterproof EVA, which is also flexible and odor-neutral.