The Best Travel Shoes for Women, According to Customer Reviews

If you’ve been counting down the days until exploring a new place or jetting off to paradise is a reality, the time has come to put your pent up wanderlust to good use. As vaccines continue to roll out across the country, it’s now easier and safer to travel domestically. What’s more, foreign countries are opening their borders to U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated.
Whether you’re eager to book a getaway or have already confirmed your trip, it’s a good idea to plan what will be going on your feet, too. After all, having sore soles thanks to unsupportive footwear can easily dampen the overall mood of a vacation.
We know, however, that it can be difficult to find a multipurpose shoe to suit the entire itinerary or a pair of walking shoes that will amply cushion feet for hours of exploring. To simplify your shopping experience, we’ve hunted down the most comfortable travel shoes for women, according to customers who’ve actually tried them.
All styles are also under $150, so you can save your wallet for all the wonderful experiences ahead.
Whether you’re dreaming of a culture-infused weekend in the city or heading to the beach for some much needed Vitamin D, we’ve got you covered. Below, shop the best travel shoes for women, according to the Internet.
Merrell Women’s Hydro Moc Shoe
Merrell’s Hydro Moc Shoe is built with arch support for trekking across rocky terrain at the beach or during water rafting adventures. Additionally, it features a single-density injected EVA midsole that’s incredibly lightweight in water. In terms of aesthetic, it offers Yeezy vibes at a much more affordable price point.
What reviewers say: “Love the look and feel of these shoes. For lakes or the river, they are the best water shoes I’ve ever had.”
Caslon Farley Toe Loop Sandal
Keep it sleek south of your ankles in Caslon’s Farley toe loop sandal in subtle snakeskin. If you struggle with planters fasciitis or other foot conditions, the rubber sole should provide support for long distances. Meanwhile, the soft leather shouldn’t irritate your skin.
What reviewers say: “Bought these in snake for a trip to Aruba. They were so comfortable. I have issues with thong type sandals and was worried about the toe, but these were perfect!”
The North Face Skagit Water Shoe
The North Face’s Skagit water shoe helps avoid swampy feet. For example, its EVA midsole drainage system allows water to drain from the shoe, while mono-mesh screens help keep debris out during water activities.
What reviewers say: “As a frequent traveler, I’m always searching for the perfect water shoes and come up short every time. I think I’ve finally found ‘the one.’ I’ve found others to have problems with: not being supportive enough, rocks getting stuck in the soles, poor quality, rubbing or sand accumulating in the lining. These are exactly what I’ve been hoping to find. They’re supportive without being clunky, stylish and well made. The mesh feels soft and doesn’t rub, and the toggle actually remains secure. There are no holes for rocks to become embedded in the soles and drainage holes seem adequate.”
Sketchers Microburst 2.0 Shoe
Complete with a low-cut vamp and simple stretchy laces, Sketchers Microburst 2.0 offers a more minimalist take on the classic sneaker. The style also includes responsive burst cushioning and an air-cooled memory foam insole for breathable support without the extra bulk.
What reviewers say: “They give good support, are very durable, and very comfortable. I walked through Disney World for a whole week and never had a blister. They are true to size and don’t show wear very easily.”
Birkenstock Women’s Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal
Slide on Birkenstock’s Essentials Arizona footbed sandal from the beach to the pool on your getaway. It’s made with waterproof EVA, which is also flexible and odor-neutral.
What reviewers say: “I never thought I would buy a pair of Birkenstocks but I’ve been wanting a pair of water sandals that I can wear boating. I like these even more in person. I was able to adjust them to be tighter across my narrow foot which is nice. They are super comfy and super cute and I can’t wait to wear them this summer!”
Soludos Ashore Sneaker
If you’re looking for an airy sneaker for scorching temperatures, then opt for Soludos’ Ashore sneaker, crafted with breathable repreve knit from four post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The best part? You should be able to wear them right out of the box to the airport without an ounce of discomfort.
What reviewers say: “I always worry that sneakers will hurt the backs of my heels, but these are super comfortable immediately, no breaking in needed at all!
Sorel Kinetic Wedge Sandal
Elevate your comfy shoe choices with Sorel Kinetic wedge sandals, featuring a supportive 2.75-inch molded wedge heel and rubber sawtooth soles. Pair these sporty showstoppers with a sundress while out and about for effortless style and comfort.
What reviewers say: I literally walked over 20 miles in these sandals all over Chicago — five miles or more at a time. Accidentally got them wet by a rogue wave and they still performed perfectly!
Allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers
Allbirds’ Tree Breezers ballet flats are crafted from renewable eucalyptus fibers and an odor-reducing merino wool insole that is equal parts cooling and supportive. Available in an array of colorways, the flats are also versatile enough to wear from day to night.
What reviewers say: “Far and away, my favorite shoe! So comfortable that I can walk miles. And even after walking miles, my feet are not sweaty (or smelly)!”
Teva Hurricane XLT2
What reviewers say: “I purchased these shoes for my trip to Bocas Del Toro, Panama in Central America. I wanted a walking sandal with great support, that’s comfortable & adjustable and comes in a fun color. The aqua blue colors were perfect! And when these shoes get wet you don’t have to worry about your feet slipping or sliding around in them. They’re well-gritted inside and out.”
Rothy’s The Sneaker
Rothy’s The Sneaker is the street style-worthy choice for your next urban vacation. Its cat print knit upper is designed to contour to your unique foot shape — plus, the silhouette can be thrown in your Airbnb’s washing machine for extra freshness the following day.
What reviewers say: “I absolutely love my Rothy’s! They are true to size and very comfortable. There is a bit of arch support and cushioning that really helps them to be comfortable for wearing for stretches of time.”
On Cloud Sneaker
The name says it all. Not only are On’s Cloud sneakers designed with a speed-lacing system for easy removal through TSA, but the company’s CloudTec formula provides pillowy support for long haul shlepping. Standing on hard airport floors or harsh sidewalk pavement will be a dream thanks these cushy shoes.
What reviewers say: “I bought my first pair just before a trip to Italy. I walked 5-10 miles a day on cobblestone and never got tired feet. I love them so much that when I came home I got rid of all my other athletic shoes.”
Keen Newport H2
Your shoes should also be ready for anything, right? Keen’s Hewport H2‘s EVA footbed will keep your feet feeling supported, while its lugged ChacoGrip sole provides excellent traction in urban areas, on rocky trails or in the water.
What reviewers say: “Wore these for the first time on a four-mile hike on rocky terrain and through streams and mud. Not a single blister and very comfortable.”