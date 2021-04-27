7 Best Sandals to Shop at Target Right Now

It’s officially sandal weather.

With spring upon us and summer around the corner, it’s finally time to wear your toes out. As for silhouettes, there’s a plethora of styles to chose from that will have you looking comfortable, relaxed and chic as you embrace the warmer months ahead.

Luxury brands Jacquemus and Kenzo showcased iterations of thong sandals while Ulla Johnson and Altuzarra highlighted espadrilles and gladiator looks on their spring ’21 runways.

Additionally, platform sandals are having a major moment right now as shoppers, specifically Gen-Z buyers, are reviving ’90s and early ’00s fashion.

Preparing your closet for a new season can be a bit daunting when you’re on a budget or looking to save money. However, fear not, as Target offers an array of trending styles with affordable price tags. Whether you’re looking for slides, strappy looks or a more budget friendly version of the padded shoe craze — Target has got you covered.

The retailer offers a wide range of shoe choices starting at just $20. Keep reading below to our favorite sandals to nab from Target.

A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals

Thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi, puffy shoes are everywhere. The style is funky, unique and fun, but (sometimes) not budget-friendly. Nonetheless, Target is here to save summer with a selection of puffy styles, including A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals. The shoes offer a cool and airy feel with chunky black crossover straps and a padded sole.

A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals CREDIT: Target

Okabashi Maddox Sustainable Crossband Slide Sandal

Who can resist a pair of pool slides that’s better for the planet, too? Complete with a trendy crisscross design and cozy footbed, Okabashi’s Maddox Sustainable Crossband Slide Sandals are made with 100% recyclable materials. They’re also done in a trendy yellow hue that falls in line with Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year.

Okabashi Maddox Sustainable Crossband Slide Sandal CREDIT: Target

Universal Thread Claire Heels

Nothing screams summer and spring like a cute straw sandal. These Universal Thread Claire Heels feature a braided raffia construction throughout and are finalized with a padded insole and thick block heel. The style will pair well with trendy straight-leg jeans, a floral dress or satin skirt.

Universal Thread Claire Heels CREDIT: Target

Universal Thread Alva Gladiator Sandals

Gladiator sandals are a summer wardrobe essential. The style is timeless and adds a bit of pizazz to any outfit. The shoes also pair well with denim, dresses and even blazer looks. Shoppers say the Universal Thread Alva Gladiator Sandals are lightweight, comfortable and easy to break in.

Universal Thread Alva Gladiator Sandals CREDIT: Target

A New Day Hazel Heel Thong Sandals

Thong sandals took over 2020, and the style is here to stay. As with platforms, the trend first hit the fashion scene in the ’90s, but has remained relevant with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat and Rihanna sporting the look in recent months. A New Day’s Hazel Thong Sandals are a trendy yet versatile shoe to wear for seasons to come.

A New Day Hazel Heel Thong Sandals CREDIT: Target

Shade & Shore Catalina Platform Slide Sandals

Step out on your next vacation in style with these Shade & Shore Catalina Platform Slide Sandals. The pair’s thick 90s-inspired sole and woven textured strap gives the shoe a springy boost.

Shade & Shore Catalina Platform Slide Sandals CREDIT: Target

A New Day Miriam Double Knotted Espadrille Slide Sandals

Espadrilles are another classic sandal style. The A New Day Miriam Espadrille Slide Sandals feature dainty knotted straps and a subtle heel. Style them with distressed denim and a crop top for a go-to warm weather outfit.