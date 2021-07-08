Yes, Crocs Makes Sandals, Too — and They’re Quite Stylish

Crocs is a go-to brand for summer footwear, and it’s easy to see why. The brand is renowned for its comfortable clogs, many of which feature ventilation holes in their soles and uppers. Crafted from Croslite foam that molds itself to the wearer’s feet, these pairs are also lightweight and comfortable — making them ideal for exploring a new destination, event-hopping on the weekends or simply running errands.

However, what many don’t realize is that Crocs‘ offerings extend far beyond its staple clogs. The brand’s comfort-meets-function philosophy has also been applied to its wide range of sandals. From strappy platforms to thong-style silhouettes available in various neutral to bright hues, there’s a supportive and stylish Crocs sandal for just about any occasion.

The best part? Each pair is equipped with Crocs’ signature textured foam footbeds for comfort with every step.

Below, check out the brand’s top sandal styles for women to wear this season.

Classic Crocs Sandal

One of the brand’s original sandal options, the Classic Crocs sandal boasts two upper straps for secure wear and signature textured footbeds for added comfort. Stand out from the crowd in this punchy pink version of the style, or grab it in more muted tones like black, white, or navy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge

If you’re looking for a comfy but dressier sandal to wear this summer, look no further than Crocs’ Brooklyn Low Wedge sandals. They feature a lightweight yet chic wedge platform to smoothly carry you throughout your day, two wide upper straps, and an adjustable slingback for added security.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Classic Crocs Slide

If ease of wear is your endgame, try the Classic Crocs Slide. The breezy slip-on includes ventilation holes that double as ports for attaching the brand’s Jibbitz charms in case you want to add extra flair to your look. Breathable, lightweight, and offered in a range of finishes from staple white to vivid pink and aqua, the style is perfect for wearing from the beach to the bar.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Tulum Sandal

For a versatile sandal that’s sure to go with everything in your closet, enter Crocs’ Tulum sandals. The pair’s multiple straps look stylish while also securing feet from heel to toe. And if black isn’t your thing, the style is offered in four other colorways: those with white, tan, and brightly-colored coral or lavender straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs LiteRide Stretch Sandal

Cushioned and soft, Crocs’ LiteRide Stretch sandals are one of Crocs’ hidden gems, maximizing comfort with every step. The shoes feature a thick foam insole inspired by athletic lifestyles, ensuring they’ll stand up to any activity. They also include wide, stretchy straps for a secure fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal

Like the original Tulum model, Crocs’ Tulum Toe Post sandals offer a strappy look for security and style, but instead have a trendy thong toe silhouette and are backless. A buckled upper strap further promotes lockdown, so you shouldn’t have to worry about sliding out of them. They come in versions with muted straps done in black, white, or tan, as well as an option done with crisp “Pistachio” green straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs Swiftwater Expedition Sandal

For the adventurer in all of us, Crocs created its Swiftwater Expedition sandals. The pair includes adjustable woven straps, side cutouts to promote water drainage and help keep feet cool, and a ridged outsole for solid grip on varied terrain.