Crocs’ Flip-Flops Offer the Best of Support, Comfort & Style

With summer now in full swing, sandals are the best option to keep feet cool. Plus, they’re easy to slip on and off. And while there are many silhouettes and designs to choose from, flip-flops are a tried and true favorite that never go out of style.

Crocs offers a wide selection of flip-flops with one common feature: the brand’s heavenly Croslite foam sole, which is lightweight and supportive for hours of comfort. While some pairs are more casual and fully waterproof — making them perfect to slip on for a day at the beach or afternoon spent poolside — others are stylish enough to complement floral frocks or linen shorts and blouse combos for brunch with friends.

Following sold-out collaborations with celebrities like Justin Bieber and Post Malone as well as a rising consumer demand for comfortable footwear options, Crocs had a huge year in 2020 (earning accolades like Brand of the Year at the 2020 FNAAs). Today, as Crocs continues to push the envelope with fresh, innovative designs, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Below, shop some of our favorite Crocs flip-flops that will keep you comfortable, relaxed, and looking chic as you embrace the warmer months ahead.

Crocs Bayaband Flip

Combining two of Crocs’ most iconic silhouettes into one sporty look — the Baya and the Crocband — the Bayaband Flip looks right at home with flirty tennis skirts and denim cutoffs.

Crocs Women’s Crocs Sloane Shine Wedge Flip

For a more neutral style, the Sloane Shine Wedge Flip comes into play. Available in black, bronze, and white, the silhouette gives you a slight lift with the wedge platform and also features a metallic shine treatment on the straps.

Crocs Capri V Sporty Flip

The Capri V Sporty Flip is finished with athletic-inspired materials and fitted straps. Underfoot, a soft foam footbed and Croslite foam sole help cushion your every step. Nab the pair in breezy hues like baby blue and tan, or go bold with the style done in a vibrant peachy color.

Crocs Kadee II Printed Floral Flip

The floral pattern of Crocs’ Kadee II Printed Floral Flip is perfect for summer. For more buying options, the style is also available in black with pink floral straps.

Crocs LiteRide Flip

Inspired by your evolving lifestyle, the LiteRide Collection was created to be worn on your terms, at any pace. Featuring LiteRide foam footbeds, the LiteRide Flip is engineered to keep feet feeling sensational throughout the day.

Crocs Monterey Beaded Stripe Wedge Flip

For a more elevated flip-flop, enter Crocs’ Monterey Beaded Stripe Wedge Flip. The embellishments on the front strap add an interesting touch, and come in neutral or beach-inspired hues depending on the colorway you choose.