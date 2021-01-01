The Best Men’s Sandals: 30 Brands That Are Comfortable and Durable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For both men and women, sandals are a closet staple.

The slip-on shoe is more than just a poolside favorite. Sandals can serve a multitude of purposes, including functioning as a minimal house slipper or a post-workout slide. When it comes to the best sandals for men, it’s not just about design. Functionality, durability and comfort are other factors that are equally important.

Brands across categories have incorporated comfortable sandals into their collections. From athletic to luxury, the slide is now an essential footwear style that’s designed with both comfort and style in mind.

Below, we’ve rounded up 30 men’s sandal brands and the best styles for you to consider.

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal

Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal gets a contemporary update with an EVA upper. It’s also available in several colorways including neutral tones and vibrant hues, giving this waterproof sandal a versatile spin on the classic slide.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides

The Adilette slide was designed by Adidas to protect German soccer player’s feet from dirty locker room floors. Since its release in 1972, the sandal continues to be favored by men around the world thanks to its rubber construction that’s comfy and waterproof.

Teva Men’s Katavi Outdoor Sandal

Teva creates a number of stylish sandals that are perfect for the great outdoors. The brand’s Katavi Outdoor model is one of those shoes that’s practical and durable. The leather sandal is a go-to option for those seeking a shoe to venture outside in thanks to its secure Velcro straps and chunky rubber outsole.

Nike Men’s Benassi JDI Sandal

Nike also makes a few rubber slides that are just as popular as the brand’s sneakers. The Benassi JDI Sandal features the brands iconic Swoosh logo on the upper and a foam midsole that’s cushy. Right now, Nike is offering six versions of the slide on its site, including this classic black and white model below.

OluKai Men’s Ohana Flip Flop

More of a flip flop guy? Consider purchasing an OluKai sandal. The brand’s Ohana Flip Flop is among one of their most popular designs thanks to its waterproof neoprene upper and compression-molded midsole. The shoe also has a sturdy rubber bottom complete with an anatomically designed drop-in sole for comfort.

Reef Men’s Fanning Flip Flop

Another flip flop to consider comes from Reef. The brand’s Fanning Flip Flop is a bestseller on Amazon. With a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, this sandal features an “airbag” at the heel of the shoe that provides comfort in every step. Plus, the sandal is waterproof allowing you to wear them wherever you please.

Crocs Men’s Santa Cruz Flip Flop

Featuring the same signature Croslite material as Croc’s iconic clogs, the Santa Cruz Flip Flop for men delivers comfort in a new silhouette. Plus, the sandal was designed with extra room in the straps, giving your feet plenty of room to breathe, especially if you have a wider fit.

Oofos OOahh Slide Sandal

For those looking for a recovery sandal in their search, Oofos may be your best bet. The recovery footwear brand’s OOahh Slide Sandal delivers maximum comfort thanks to its cushy foam footbed. The waterproof shoe is great for the house, pool or a postworkout sesh.

Keen Men’s Arroyo II Hiking Sandal

Keen makes some of the most durable sandals for men that are perfect for those who like to go outdoors. The leather sandals are made from 100% nubuck and feature a durable rubber outsole and toe. On Amazon, you can choose from three neutral colorways.

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandal

Chacos also makes a number of comfortable sandals for men that are perfect for outdoor adventures. The double polyester jacquard straps wrap around the foot for support and secure at the midsole of the shoe for a comfortable fit. Plus, you can get them wet.

Skechers Relaxed Fit 360 Supreme Sandal

Leave it up to Skechers to make a comfortable sandal that checks all the boxes. The brand’s Relaxed Fit 360 Supreme Sandal features a chunky rubber outsole for protection, a breathable canvas upper and a fuzzy fabric sole that will keep your feet happy.

Dockers Men’s Newpage Sandal

Dockers’ classic leather sandal continues to be a favorite for men. Equipped with a memory foam insole, these shoes will keep feet secure and comfortable. The Newpage Sandal is a classic option for those looking for comfort and durability.

Ecco Sport Yucatan Sandal

Want an outdoor sandal that comes in a bunch of colorways? Consider a shoe from Ecco. The brand’s Yucatan model is considered one of the best sandals for men. The lightweight outdoor sandal was designed with performance in mind, leaving you one less thing to worry about when venturing outside.

Vi onic Elijah Sandal

Luxurious and comfortable, the Vionic Elijah Sandal is one of the best leather sandals on the market. The sleek design delivers comfort without the usual bulky construction similar shoes offer.

Merrell Gridway Post Sandal

Merrell is known for making comfortable shoes and its Gridway Post Sandal is worthy of noting. Made partially from recyclable materials, this sandal features a cushioned EVA midsole made from reused plastic as well as a durable rubber EcoDura outsole.

Under Armour Ignite V Slide

Under Armour makes a cushy slide that also tops our best sandals for men list. The athletic brand’s Ignite V Slide for men is made with two layers of 4D performance foam, giving you the cushiest feel whenever you take a step. The sandal comes in a few colorways too so you have some options to choose from.

Havaianas Brazil Flip Flop

One of the most classic sandal brands, Havaianas continues to deliver style and comfort with its flip flops. The minimal shoe continues to be a favorite thanks to its simple construction that basically feels like you’re wearing nothing. The Brazil Flip Flop may be the ultimate beach shoe, but it’s also a good option for venturing elsewhere too.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide 2

Looking for even more cush? Hoka One One’s Ora Recovery Slide 2 packs as much comfort as it does with its chunky running shoes. The EVA shoe may be easy to slip-on, but we can’t guarantee you’ll want to take them off after experiencing the comfort of this slide.

APL Men’s Big Logo TechLoom Slide

APL also makes a slide that brings the same comfort as its running shoes complete with its signature Propelium compound cushioning. The Big Logo TechLoom Slide features a 3D molded footbed that the brand says, “massages your feet with every step.”

Rainbow 301Alts Sandal

Another classic sandal brand that tops our best-of list is Rainbow. The California-based brand’s leather sandals continue to be a favorite casual footwear option for men all over and is available in three different colorways to choose from.

Hari Mari Parks Sandal

Made with a hemp foot bed, Hari Mari sandals receive cult status for its innovative use of materials and comfortable shoes. The brand’s Parks sandal has a firm arch support footbed so you don’t have to worry about what’s on your feet.

Puma Unisex-Adult Leadcat Slide

The Leadcat slide is a classic sandal from Puma. The EVA sandal comes in eight colorways and a cushy footbed for comfort. The fan-favorite continues to be loved thanks to its slip-on construction and water-resistant exterior.

Champion Men’s Super Slide

Champion also makes a few sporty slides to consider. The cushy sandal had a padded footbed for comfort and features the brand’s classic logo on the upper. You can snag this comfortable sandal in four colorways on Kohl’s website.

Vans Men’s Slide-On Sandal

If you’re a fan of Vans’ checkered sneakers, check out these slide-on sandals from the brand. The rubber slide features anatomical arch support and a padded footbed. The comfortable and durable is yet another waterproof sandal for you to consider.

Sanuk Beer Cozy 2

Sensitive feet? Sanuk’s sandals feature a soft yoga mat footbed for comfort. The Sanuk Berry Cozy 2 is one of the squishiest sandals on the market and comes in a stylish black colorway giving you minimal design with the most maximum comfort.

Quicksilver Rivi Slide

Quicksilver also makes a handful of water-friendly sandals for you to consider in your search for the best men’s sandals. The Rivi Slide features an adjustable strap that’s perfect for those with wide feet. Plus, you can choose from three neutral colorways.

Xero Shoes Men’s Z-Trek Sport Sandals

For those who want a sandal that feels like they’re wearing nothing, consider footwear from Xero shoes. The minimal design is perfect for a hike, walk or run. It’s also waterproof so you can do water sports activities like paddle boarding or fishing.

New Balance 100 Slide

New Balance’s Balance 100 Slide is another comfortable EVA-based sandal to consider. Emblazoned with the athletic brand’s logo on the upper, this sandal is a great locker room companion, a stylish slipper or a just cool pool slide for you to add to your wardrobe.

Oakley Men’s Ellipse Slide Sandal

Oakley’s Ellipse Slide sandal tops our list because of its durability and stylish. The sturdy shower shoe can double up as a house slipper too. The waterproof comes in six colorways.

Lacoste Men’s Croco Slide Sandal

Water repellent and effortlessly cool, the Lacoste Men’s Croco Slide Sandal is available in several colorways for your consideration. The rubber shoe’s outsole models tennis court lines too, a tribute to René Lacoste, the French tennis legend and founder of the brand.