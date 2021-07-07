The 11 Best Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In our humble opinion, the best dress shoes for men should make you feel your best at formal events, but also have the ability to elevate more casual looks. After all, why spend a small fortune on multiple pairs when can purchase one that’s suitable for a variety of settings — from the office to weddings or even a night out with friends?

Luckily, dozens of brands have kept this factor in mind when creating dress shoes. Aside from standard lace-up loafers, today’s best dress shoes for men come in a range of styles and materials to choose from, offered by popular brands like Calvin Klein, Cole Haan and Clarks. You’ll find everything from black leather to brown suede options offered in various heel heights for guys of any stature. (When shopping for a wear-with-everything style, don’t forget to consider the color of shoes that will best complement most outfits in your closet.)

Additionally, the best dress shoes are not only stylish but also practical. Notable features include textured, rubber outsoles and cushioned footbeds for comfort and stability.

Below, shop the best dress shoes for men that are versatile, sleek and supportive.

Tod’s Penny Loafers

The classic penny loafer gets a sleek upgrade with Tod’s Penny Loafers, which feature smooth Italian leather and wide front strap details. This pair also contains a wide rubber outsole with a thick heel and pebbled sole, so you’ll stay balanced.

Steve Madden Harpoon Oxfords

These timeless Steve Madden Harpoon Oxfords are crafted from sharp tan leather with cream-colored laces. The pair’s cushioned insoles should keep your feet comfortable, while rubber soles will absorb shock and provide smooth traction. If you’re looking for a dress shoe that’s equal parts contemporary, practical and polished, this is it.

Clarks Whiddon Loafers

A more untraditional take on the shiny penny loafer, Clarks’ Whiddon Loafers are done in dark brown leather with thick outsoles — making them the perfect base for a lighter-colored suit or to add a luxe touch to laidback outfits. The pair is also equipped with arch support and Ortholite insoles that wick away moisture for extra comfort.

Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Oxfords

Wingtip details add a dapper touch to Cole Haan’s Jefferson Grand 2.0 Oxfords. They also include padded insoles for daylong comfort and smooth rubber outsoles to help keep you balanced and poised for any occasion.

Kurt Geiger London Bernard Cap Toe Oxfords

Kurt Geiger London’s Bernard Cap Toe Oxfords are ultra-sleek thanks to their polished black leather upper and capped leather toe detail. The pair also boasts a contrasting brown outsole and burgundy laces, plus a lightly ridged rubber sole for traction.

Johnston & Murphy Cormac Slip-On Loafers

Dressed in a rich burnished calfskin, Johnston & Murphy’s Cormac Slip-On Loafers combine the best features of a classic wingtip and a relaxed slipper. They supply comfort with interior stretch gore details for easy on and off, as well as a cushioned footbed that’s padded in leather.

Vince Camuto Lamson Cap Toe Oxfords

For a staple shoe that will do it all, we present Vince Camuto’s Lamson Cap Toe Oxfords. This pair’s smooth black leather finish will complement any outfit, while its minimalist stitching and plain toe add intrigue to the classic look. With a lightly cushioned footbed and rubber sole, they’re also comfort-driven.

Calvin Klein Duncan Loafers

If you’re looking to switch things up a bit, try Cavin Klein’s Duncan Loafers, offering a deep gray hue with cool blue undertones. Still, the uniquely-colored shoe is a wardrobe classic with its almond toe shape, soft suede finish and dark logo’ed hardware accents. A padded footbed and breezy slip-on silhouette also make them easy to wear for any occasion.

Kenneth Cole Brock 2.0 Bit Loafers

Taking cues from Milanese style, Kenneth Cole’s Brock 2.0 Bit Loafer boasts a gleaming silver bit detail and rich polished leather. A cushioned insole set atop a stacked wood-grain heel is sure to provide comfort wherever these dress shoes take you.

Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxford

Perfect for dressy soirees, Florsheim’s Ariano Cap Toe Oxfords are done in high-shine brown leather with a moisture-wicking Suedetec lining to keep feet dry and cool.

Rockport Taylor Waterproof Slip-On Loafers

Rockport’s Taylor Waterproof Slip-On Loafers are simple and crisp, perfect for the man who’s looking for a versatile shoe that’s easy to slip on and off. In addition to offering modern flair, the pair’s polished leather uppers are also waterproof — meaning you can wear the style rain or shine.