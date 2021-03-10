Levi’s Popular Printed Face Masks Are Currently 30% Off — And Going Fast

You can never have too many face masks.

As we continue to practice social distancing and protect ourselves against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Levi’s is currently offering a sale on two of the brand’s mask styles.

From solid-colored to bandana print and plaid selections, Levi’s has a little something for everyone. And, the best part is — its two popular face masks silhouettes are currently marked down to under $10. Ahead, we rounded a range of themed sets to shop, so all you have to do is click add to cart.

Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

In addition to providing protection, face masks can also add a bit of pizazz to your wardrobe. These Levi’s Reusable Printed Face Masks come in a pack of three paisley styles done in a rich deep blue color. The double-layered styles are also reversible and include elastic ear loops to help secure the fit.

CREDIT: Levi's

Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

Dress for warmer weather with this paisley-printed set of Levi’s Reusable Printed Face Masks, available in spring-ready hues like lavender and sky blue. These non-medical mask are ideal for long wear and feature straps that won’t put too much pressure on your ears.

CREDIT: Levi's

Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

This set of Levi’s Reusable Printed Face Masks comes with a plaid, striped and a solid-colored face covering — all in a light blue shade. Like the previous masks, you can wear them two ways.

CREDIT: Levi's

Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

With this set of Levi’s Reusable Printed Face Masks, you get three blue-toned styles done in chambray, paisley and gingham print finishes. You can pair them with many outfits, as each also features a solid-colored side.

CREDIT: Levi's

Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

The more color, the better. Add this fiery red version of Levi’s Reusable Printed Face Mask to your collection when you want to make a fashion statement. The pack comes with two other paisley designs, too, including a dark blue and black version.

CREDIT: Levi's

Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

If you’ve experienced irritation with behind-the-ear face masks, this version of Levi’s Reusable Printed Face Mask is for you. Shoppers have called these face coverings a “game changer” as they can be tied behind the head. The shields come in gray, navy and black with a black, red or cobalt blue side.