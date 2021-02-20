Foam Incline Slant Boards for Foot & Leg Stretching Exercises

Foam incline slant boards help stretch your calves and Achilles for relief from plantar fasciitis and during injury recovery. These lightweight blocks are often recommended by physical therapists to strengthen your muscles after a calf, ankle or knee injury and can enhance anyone’s stretching routine. They’re are used during yoga and pilates exercises. When shopping for this piece of equipment, look for styles made with high-foam density for cushioning and a slip-resistant exterior. For deeper stretches, you can stack two boards together to create a higher incline. Here, 3 foam incline slant boards to shop.

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. OPTP Pro-Slant Foam Incline Slant Boards Crafted from premium closed-cell foam, these high-density slant blocks offer an 18-degree incline. Pros: They are lightweight with non-slip bottoms, so they’ll stay put when stacked. Cons: Note that the surface can be a bit slippery. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: OPTP Pro-Slant Foam Incline Slant… $27.95 buy it

2. StrongTek Large Yoga Foam Wedges Crafted from high-density EVA foam, these styles feature a 16.5-degree incline. Pros: A wider base allows more stability when executing exercises. Cons: Note that these blocks are on the softer side. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: StrongTek Large Yoga Foam Wedges $24.99 buy it