Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Sale Includes Up to 50% Off Top Running Shoes and Workout Apparel

Under Armour’s semi-annual sale is here, offering up to 50% off sleek athletic gear just in time for summer.

The sportwear brand‘s variety of shoes and apparel for men and women are ideal for workouts and everyday wear. You can easily find your next training outfit with a wide selection of versatile running shoes, breezy tops and more, or pick up a pair of comfy sandals to cushion your feet after your work up a sweat.

Read on to discover our favorite items to make the company’s semi-annual sale, which runs until July 20 on UnderArmour.com.

Under Armour Men’s Hovr Phantom 2 Running Shoes

Under Armour Men’s Hovr Phantom 2 Running Shoes are both comfortable and high-tech. Crafted with the brand’s signature Hovr technology, the foam sole provides comfort and stability. The sneakers also offer added support with mesh Energy Web uppers and a sock-like underfoot liner. As an added bonus, they even connect to Under Armour’s Map My Run app to track and analyze your running routines.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Women’s Infinity Mid Heather Covered Sports Bra

Under Armour Women’s Infinity Covered Sports Bra revamps the conventional sports bra, constructing the piece in a figure eight pattern from the brand’s signature HeatGear fabric. Mesh panels increase breathability, while the straps are fully adjustable to ensure a custom fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes

These versatile Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes are lightweight and durable thanks to mesh uppers with leather overlays. Within the sneakers, comfort is also key; they boast an EVA sockliner and Charged Cushion molded foam midsoles for a soft feel. The pair’s ridged, rubber outsole should also provide top-notch traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Men’s Stretch Train Shorts

For added mobility during your workouts, consider these training shorts. The pair is lightweight and flexible featuring Under Armour’s signature HeatGear fabric and four-way stretch capabilities. These shorts also offer UPF30 protection — making them ideal to wear while exercising outdoors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Men’s Ignite Freedom Slides

Stay relaxed indoors or outdoors in these sleek padded slides. The UA Freedom logo-embellished pair features an adjustable synthetic strap, ensuring your feet are supported. A footbed with two layers of memory foam and anatomical contours further boost comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Women’s Charged Impulse Floral Running Shoes

With flexible mesh uppers and colorful layered detailing, these sneakers are ideal for your next warm weather workout. Constructed in a 3/4 bootie style, the pair’s fit is secure with a foot-hugging grip. It also features a solid ridged rubber outsole, adding durability and support for high-impact moments when your feet hit the ground.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Women’s Play Up Shorts 3.0

Go bold during your summer workouts in these bright neon-colored shorts. The pair is made with a smooth, sweat-wicking fabric, flattering, curved hemline and side pockets for storing small essentials wherever you go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Men’s Charged Commit 2 Training Shoes

Complete with lightweight mesh uppers and a Charged Cushioning midsole, these sneakers were made for your next training session. Additionally, the pair boasts a secure fit from a mid-foot leather saddle, dual-external heel counter and smooth cushioned sockliner. A grooved rubber outsole enhances stability and flexibility as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Men’s Sportstyle Logo Short Sleeve Top

Meet your next go-to top, courtesy of Under Armour. The short-sleeved graphic T-shirt features a large central graphic atop a soft, lightweight cotton-blend fabric that moves with you while you work out. Thanks to a ribbed trim, it’s also form-fitting — so you don’t need to worry about it billowing while you run or lift weights.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Women’s Marbella VII Sandals

A sporty and functional thong sandal, these Marbella VII sandals are ideal to wear post-workout. A footbed with two layers of foam adds major comfort, while a textured outsole helps keep feet stable.