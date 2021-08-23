Under Armour’s Best-Selling Face Mask Is on Sale Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Under Armour is an expert on fits and fabrics for movement, and that expertise is not limited to great sneakers. The brand also makes a face mask that has become a favorite to wear over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the Under Armour Sportsmask is on sale for $15. With breakthrough Delta cases and a CDC reinstatement of masking indoors, it is the perfect time to stock up.

Masking is still essential for indoor settings even if you’re vaccinated, according to the CDC. There is some great news in the vaccination world this week: The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine, meaning the safety data collected has allowed it to move past emergency authorization. Still, breakthrough cases are possible. Masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Masks both help minimize the virus spread and your chance of getting sick. One of those indoor spaces for masking up includes the gym, which Under Armour’s mask was made to make as pain-free as possible.

The Under Armour mask is designed to sit comfortably on your nose and structured so that it isn’t getting sucked into your mouth as you breathe. That means, essentially, that it is still easy to breathe in as you sweat. Plus, it’s made with breathable, cooling fabric that keeps your airflow in but viral particles out.

The Under Armour mask also adheres to scientific guidelines on the best type of mask to wear. First of all, there’s the fabric. The CDC recommends a fabric that’s breathable and has more than one layer for optimal filtering. Under Armour’s mask is made for maintaining comfortable breathing and has three layers: one for keeping the inside comfortably away from your mouth, a foam one for blocking moisture, and a third for stretching snuggly over your face.

Next up, the fit. For a mask to properly filter and keep out viruses, it needs to fit your face. A good rule of thumb: no gaps around your chin, cheeks, or nose. Under Armour’s mask comes in three sizes, complete with size charts so you can get the one that fits you most effectively. (And if you’re trying to size for a particularly small or large face, we’ve got you covered.)

Those CDC guidelines apply to kids older than 2-years-old as well—crucial for getting them back into school and to keeping those schools open and virus-free. Luckily, brands have also taken to making masks especially for kids. Under Armour’s mask comes in four sizes, including an XS that can fit a tiny face. Measure to make sure.