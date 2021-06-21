×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Get Sorel’s New Summer Sandals on Sale for Under $50

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Sorel, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Best known for its rugged winter boots even celebrities wear, Sorel has also become beloved for its other footwear categories — including its range of stylish, comfort-driven sandals. And now, for two days only, the brand’s newest summer silhouettes have been discounted to just under $50.

First up is Sorel’s Ella Two Strap Sandal, which features two wide stretchy straps with minimalist line detailing. This pair also includes a slingback strap for support, foam footbed and a durable rubber outsole to enhance comfort. Down from $80 to just $49, the shoe comes in khaki, olive green, and black colorways to match any style.

Sorel, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

Buy: Women's Ella Two Strap Sandal $80 $49
Buy it

The brand’s also placed its new minimalist flip-flops on sale for $49. Available in neutral finishes including black, beige and a black and white snake-inspired print, the Ella Flip Sandal features a molded rubber outsole with razor-like textures to increase traction and balance. For enhanced comfort, the silhouette features a foam footbed and straps composed of rubber with a synthetic lining.

Sorel, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Buy: Women's Ella Flip Sandal $75 $49
Buy it

Sorel is just one of many stores that has launched a special promotion to compete with Amazon’s massive 48-hour Prime Day event, which also falls on June 21 and June 22 this year. Other major retailers like Target and Walmart are also participating.

With the deals lasting for such a short time, you’ll want to jump on them quickly. Shop the discounted Ella sandals, and head to Sorel.com to stock up on the brand’s current selection of other markdowns, up to 40% off.

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad