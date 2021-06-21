Get Sorel’s New Summer Sandals on Sale for Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Best known for its rugged winter boots even celebrities wear, Sorel has also become beloved for its other footwear categories — including its range of stylish, comfort-driven sandals. And now, for two days only, the brand’s newest summer silhouettes have been discounted to just under $50.

First up is Sorel’s Ella Two Strap Sandal, which features two wide stretchy straps with minimalist line detailing. This pair also includes a slingback strap for support, foam footbed and a durable rubber outsole to enhance comfort. Down from $80 to just $49, the shoe comes in khaki, olive green, and black colorways to match any style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

The brand’s also placed its new minimalist flip-flops on sale for $49. Available in neutral finishes including black, beige and a black and white snake-inspired print, the Ella Flip Sandal features a molded rubber outsole with razor-like textures to increase traction and balance. For enhanced comfort, the silhouette features a foam footbed and straps composed of rubber with a synthetic lining.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

Sorel is just one of many stores that has launched a special promotion to compete with Amazon’s massive 48-hour Prime Day event, which also falls on June 21 and June 22 this year. Other major retailers like Target and Walmart are also participating.

With the deals lasting for such a short time, you’ll want to jump on them quickly. Shop the discounted Ella sandals, and head to Sorel.com to stock up on the brand’s current selection of other markdowns, up to 40% off.