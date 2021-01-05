These Top-Rated Sorel Snow Boots Are 40% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wearing the proper shoes is a must this cold weather season, and thanks to Sorel, you can invest in a solid pair of winter boots for a fraction of the price.

Beloved by everyday shoppers and celebrities like Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, Kristin Cavallari, the outdoor footwear brand kicked off its End of the Season Sale with a selection of its popular designs marked down by 50%, including the Joan of Arctic Next boots.

Originally $250, the style is now just $150. With an average five-star rating on Sorel.com, it comes with everything you need to stay toasty and dry. The updated version of Sorel’s iconic Joan of Arctic boot features a waterproof leather upper with faux fur trim, a soft microfleece lining and 100g of insulation for long-lasting warmth. A seam-sealed construction creates a solid barrier against the elements while an EVA footbed provides all-day cushioning underfoot. Unlike the original silhouette, however, this one is set atop an exaggerated jagged outsole for an ultra-grippy and on-trend look.

You can shop the Joan of Arctic Next Boots in a mix of six different shades ranging from classic tan to white and silver.

Ready to try out the style for yourself? Read on to shop the Sorel Joan of Arctic Next boots now.

Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Boots