Rothy’s First-Ever Archive Sale Includes Fan-Favorite Styles Marked Down to Just $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For the first time ever, Rothy’s is slashing prices on some of its fan-favorite styles. Starting today for a limited time only, the archive sale event offers beloved silhouettes including The Point flat, The Sneaker and The Loafer in select colorways for up to 44% off. Versions of the kids’ loafer and sneaker are also reduced, with prices starting as low as $30.

Designed to gently hug the contours of your foot, each pair is knit with Rothy’s signature thread spun from recycled plastic water bottles. All pairs are finished with the brand’s trademark blue halo detail at the heel and are machine-washable.

Renowned for its commuter-friendly, eco-conscious flats, Rothy’s was named FN’s Brand of the Year in 2019. Moreover, the San Fransisco based-company has earned countless celebrity fans like Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts, Jessica Biel and Jenna Dewan. Notably, Meghan Markle wore The Point pumps during a royal tour of Australia in October 2018.

While best known for its woven flats for women, Rothy’s has expanded its selection to include sneakers, boots and bags for women, as well as kid’s shoe styles, too.

Below, shop some of our favorite styles to make the sale, and head to Rothys.com to check out all the discounted offerings while you still can.

The Point in Violet Giraffe

Originally $145, this funky style is now marked down to $85.

The Sneaker in Sea Green

This ocean-inspired version of The Sneaker is now 40% off.

The Mary Jane in Cinnamon

Rothy’s ballerina-style Mary Jane silhouette is also on sale for $85 in the Cinnamon colorway.

The Triple Band in Teal Blue Fringe

Now 44% off, these strappy fringe-embellished sandals are vacation-ready.

The Slide in Night Sky

A great everyday look, The Slide is now $65 instead of $115.