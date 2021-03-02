×
Rothy’s First-Ever Archive Sale Includes Fan-Favorite Styles Marked Down to Just $30

By Allie Fasanella
rothy's point flat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

For the first time ever, Rothy’s is slashing prices on some of its fan-favorite styles. Starting today for a limited time only, the archive sale event offers beloved silhouettes including The Point flat, The Sneaker and The Loafer in select colorways for up to 44% off. Versions of the kids’ loafer and sneaker are also reduced, with prices starting as low as $30.

 

rothy's point flat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
rothy's sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Designed to gently hug the contours of your foot, each pair is knit with Rothy’s signature thread spun from recycled plastic water bottles. All pairs are finished with the brand’s trademark blue halo detail at the heel and are machine-washable.

Renowned for its commuter-friendly, eco-conscious flats, Rothy’s was named FN’s Brand of the Year in 2019. Moreover, the San Fransisco based-company has earned countless celebrity fans like Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts, Jessica Biel and Jenna Dewan. Notably, Meghan Markle wore The Point pumps during a royal tour of Australia in October 2018.

While best known for its woven flats for women, Rothy’s has expanded its selection to include sneakers, boots and bags for women, as well as kid’s shoe styles, too.

Below, shop some of our favorite styles to make the sale, and head to Rothys.com to check out all the discounted offerings while you still can.

The Point in Violet Giraffe

Originally $145, this funky style is now marked down to $85.

rothy's the point in violet giraffe, rothy's archive sale event
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: The Point Violet Giraffe $145 $85
Buy it

The Sneaker in Sea Green

This ocean-inspired version of The Sneaker is now 40% off.

rothy's archive sale event, rothy's the sneaker in sea green
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: The Sneaker Sea Green $125 $75
Buy it

The Mary Jane in Cinnamon

Rothy’s ballerina-style Mary Jane silhouette is also on sale for $85 in the Cinnamon colorway.

rothy's archive sale, rothy's mary jane in cinnamon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: The Mary Jane Cinnamon $155 $85
Buy it

The Triple Band in Teal Blue Fringe

Now 44% off, these strappy fringe-embellished sandals are vacation-ready.

rothy's archive sale, the triple band teal blue fringe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: The Triple Band Teal $115 $65
Buy it

The Slide in Night Sky

A great everyday look, The Slide is now $65 instead of $115.

rothy's archive sale, the slide
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: The Slide Night Sky $115 $65
Buy it
