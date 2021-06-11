×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Puma’s Friends & Family Sale Includes 40% Off Coveted Men’s Sneakers, Apparel & More

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Puma Friends and Family Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma’s Friends and Family Sale is back.

Through June 14, the German athletic brand is offering 40% off select full-priced items, as well as an additional 30% select off sale styles. You can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories and more. Simply input promo code FFPUMA21 at checkout to receive the deal.

To make the deal even sweeter, you can get free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

The brand has been popular for years, worn by nearly every celebrity from Selena Gomez to Jay-Z. Rhianna was even named its creative director in 2014.

Whether it’s your first time adding Puma to your closet or you just want a new piece or two, now is the perfect time to shop the athletic brand.

Ahead, scroll through for our favorite picks for men from the sale.

Future Rider Summer Sneakers

Puma’s Future Rider Summer running shoe is reborn with playful colors. This pair features a cool color palette and translucent TPU Formstrip covering the mesh and nylon upper with suede overlays.

Puma Future Riders Summer Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Future Rider Summer Sneakers $80 $48 with code
Buy it

RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Men’s Sneakers

The RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Men’s Sneakers dials up the signature RS to the third power with its super comfy, breathable air mesh upper and bright pops of color.

RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Men's Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: RS-X³ Twill Air Sneakers $110 $66 with code
Buy it

RS-X INTL Game Men’s Sneakers

The classic RS-X INTL Game Men’s Sneaker got an upgrade this season with vibrant colors from international flags. The company envisioned creating a look that celebrates how the power of sport unites the world.

Puma RS-X INTL Game Men's Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: RS-X INTL Game Sneakers $110 $66 with code
Buy it

Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive Sneakers

A great vintage street sneaker, the Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive is a reissue of the iconic prototype that Ralph Sampson played basketball in when he signed with Puma back in 1983.

Puma Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive Sneakers $90 $54 with code
Buy it

Cloudspun Men’s Multicolor Polo

Stay cool (both literally and metaphorically) in Puma’s Cloudspun Men’s Multicolor Polo. It has four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable on the green or at brunch.

Puma Cloudspun Men's Multicolor Polo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Cloudspun Polo $70 $42 with code
Buy it

RS-X Toys Men’s Sneakers

Featuring a design inspired by collectible vinyl toys, the RS-X Toys Men’s Sneaker celebrates the reinvention of toys in and beyond sneaker culture.

Puma RS-X Toys Men's Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: RS-X Toys Sneakers $110 $66
Buy it

RS-X ’90s Sneakers

One of the newest members of the RS collection, the RS-X ’90s Sneakers offer a bulky silhouette with a mesh upper and leather overlays.

Puma RS-X '90s Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: RS-X '90s Sneakers $110 $66 with code
Buy it

OffBeat Men’s Sweat Shorts

Puma’s OffBeat Men’s Sweat Shorts are an everyday staple, including a soft French Terry-cotton blend, subtle graphic piping and embroidered archive branded details.

Puma OffBeat Men's Sweat Shorts
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: OffBeat Sweat Shorts $45 $27 with code
Buy it

Softride Men’s Slides

Complete with a soft molded footbed and synthetic leather upper, Puma’s Softride Men’s Slides will keep you stylish and comfortable.

Puma Softride Men's Slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Softride Slides $40 $24 with code
Buy it

Streetwear Men’s Graphic Tee

Add some bold color to your look with the Streetwear Men’s Graphic Tee.

Puma Streetwear Men's Graphic Tee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Streetwear Graphic Tee $30 $18 with code
Buy it
John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad