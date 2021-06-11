Puma’s Friends & Family Sale Includes 40% Off Coveted Men’s Sneakers, Apparel & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma’s Friends and Family Sale is back.

Through June 14, the German athletic brand is offering 40% off select full-priced items, as well as an additional 30% select off sale styles. You can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories and more. Simply input promo code FFPUMA21 at checkout to receive the deal.

To make the deal even sweeter, you can get free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

The brand has been popular for years, worn by nearly every celebrity from Selena Gomez to Jay-Z. Rhianna was even named its creative director in 2014.

Whether it’s your first time adding Puma to your closet or you just want a new piece or two, now is the perfect time to shop the athletic brand.

Ahead, scroll through for our favorite picks for men from the sale.

Future Rider Summer Sneakers

Puma’s Future Rider Summer running shoe is reborn with playful colors. This pair features a cool color palette and translucent TPU Formstrip covering the mesh and nylon upper with suede overlays.

RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Men’s Sneakers

The RS-X³ Twill Air Mesh Men’s Sneakers dials up the signature RS to the third power with its super comfy, breathable air mesh upper and bright pops of color.

RS-X INTL Game Men’s Sneakers

The classic RS-X INTL Game Men’s Sneaker got an upgrade this season with vibrant colors from international flags. The company envisioned creating a look that celebrates how the power of sport unites the world.

Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive Sneakers

A great vintage street sneaker, the Ralph Sampson 70 Lo Archive is a reissue of the iconic prototype that Ralph Sampson played basketball in when he signed with Puma back in 1983.

Cloudspun Men’s Multicolor Polo

Stay cool (both literally and metaphorically) in Puma’s Cloudspun Men’s Multicolor Polo. It has four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable on the green or at brunch.

RS-X Toys Men’s Sneakers

Featuring a design inspired by collectible vinyl toys, the RS-X Toys Men’s Sneaker celebrates the reinvention of toys in and beyond sneaker culture.

RS-X ’90s Sneakers

One of the newest members of the RS collection, the RS-X ’90s Sneakers offer a bulky silhouette with a mesh upper and leather overlays.

OffBeat Men’s Sweat Shorts

Puma’s OffBeat Men’s Sweat Shorts are an everyday staple, including a soft French Terry-cotton blend, subtle graphic piping and embroidered archive branded details.

Softride Men’s Slides

Complete with a soft molded footbed and synthetic leather upper, Puma’s Softride Men’s Slides will keep you stylish and comfortable.

Streetwear Men’s Graphic Tee

Add some bold color to your look with the Streetwear Men’s Graphic Tee.