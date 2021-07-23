Cole Haan Shoes Are up to 50% Off at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you need an excuse to buy shoes, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has you covered.

The discount opportunity is offering major deals on footwear, including select styles from Cole Haan. If you don’t already own shoes from the brand, best known for its comfortable dress styles, now would be a good time to add a pair or two to your footwear rotation.

Whether you’re looking for sneakers, loafers or even pumps, Cole Haan has a little something for everyone. Not only are the the label’s offerings built to be super comfortable, but they should also go with just about everything in your closet.

Keep in mind the sale is currently only open to Nordstrom cardholders, and will be accessible to all shoppers on July 28.

Below, we’ve compiled the best Cole Haan shoes to shop from Nordstrom‘s Anniversary Sale.

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker

The GrandPro Topspin sneaker gives the classic sneaker a sleek upgrade as the silhouette is designed with smooth leather uppers and rubber caps at the toe and heel for added traction. Available in women’s sizing, the style makes a great addition to any fall wardrobe, as it pairs well with slip dresses, denim and even suiting.

Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker

If you’re looking for something lightweight, Cole Haan’s Generation ZeroGrand Stitchlite sneaker is for you. The kick features breathable knit uppers and cushioning that will keep your feet feeling supported and comfortable.

Cole Haan Viera Pointed-Toe Pump

You can never have too many black shoes. A mix between a pump and bootie, Cole Haan’s Viera pump is the perfect transitional shoe. The silhouette features a pointed, closed toe with openings at the sides.

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby

Just as comfortable as it is stylish, the Osborn Plain Toe Derby promises to be your new favorite dress shoe. The silhouette comes in a classic warm brown hue with a leather construction and round toe finish. And, it’s equipped with the brand’s GrandOS Energy Foam for cushioning and support.

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker

Guys, you too can sport Cole Haan’s GrandPro Topspin sneaker. In addition to gray, the style is available in classic black (like with the version for women). This sneaker would be ideal for a date night, day in the office or a casual lunch.

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Cole Haan’s GrandPro Rally sneaker blends style and practicality effortlessly. With a sleek nubuck construction and laser-cut perforations for breathability, the sporty sneaker is comfortable and fashionable.

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Radiant Slip-On Sneaker

Slip-on silhouettes are having a major moment right now as easy-going attire remains the “it” aesthetic. Cole Haan’s ZeroGrand Radiant Slip-On Sneaker features soft knit uppers with foam cushioning and a trendy, chunky rubber sole. Pair the look with loungewear, denim or even suiting for a relaxed edge. Reviewers mention that the sneaker runs a bit large, so consider ordering a size down.

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Eon Stitchlite Shoe

If you’re searching for a dressy sneaker, Cole Haan’s ZeroGrandEon Stitchlite shoe is the ultimate business-casual look. The silhouette comes with lightweight, breathable uppers, a supportive footbed and sleek outsole.

Cole Haan Calgary Over-the-Knee Boot

Now is the perfect time to shop for fall shoes. As part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer is offering Cole Haan’s Calgary over-the-knee boot, a classic suede silhouette that’s water-resistant and comes in a rich chestnut hue.

Cole Haan Warner GrandPro Waterproof Chukka Boot

A good boot can go a long way. The Warner Grandpro waterproof chukka boot comes in three different colorways and is constructed with waterproof leather — hence the name — making it deal for any occasion.

Cole Haan 4ZeroGrand Stitchlite Loafer

With work or dress shoes, comfort should come first. The 4Zero Grand Stitchlite loafer looks professional but feels cozy, equipped with knit uppers and dual-density GrandOS foam cushioning for all-day support and comfort.

Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker

Nothing says timeless more than a classic low-top sneaker. The GrandPro low-top sneaker offers a lace-up closure, suede uppers with contrasting leather paneling.

Cole Haan 4.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Oxford

A little animal print never hurt anybody. The 4.ZeroGrand Stitchlite oxford gives the traditional silhouette an upgrade as the tongue and back of the shoe is covered in a cowhide material. Shoppers rave that this is the best Cole Haan shoe they’ve ever purchased due to its timeless look, fun print and comfortable construction.

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

The GrandPro Rally sneaker is yet another example of the brand’s ability to marry comfort and style. The sleek shoe is offered in gray and blue and features an OrthoLite footbed that is breathable, cushioned and durable.

Cole Haan Warner Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are a must-have in any wardrobe. Cole Haan’s Warner Chelsea boot is a weather-ready take featuring a waterproof construction and GrandGrip lug sole for elevated traction. Available in olive-black and a burnished brown, the shoe is also made with GrandOS foam for added comfort.

Cole Haan Harrison Grand 2.0 Cap Toe Derby

The Harrison Grand 2.0 cap toe derby is sleek, clean and timeless. Perfectly structured lines and simple detailing make it an oxford you can wear year after year.

Cole Haan “Original Grand” Wingtip

Whether you’re going to work, brunch, church or dinner, you can’t go wrong with Cole Haan’s “Original Grand” Wingtip shoe. The style, which is actually a sneaker, is all business with a comfortable edge. Shoppers have said the shoe is cozy, stylish and runs true to size.

Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Venetian Loafer

Sticking with the cozy theme, Cole Haan also offers the 2.ZeroGrand Venetian loafer — which is packed with cushion and offers a lightweight feel made of richly textured leather. The style is available in a cool marine blue and a warm chestnut option.

Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boot

The 2.Zerogrand chukka boot gives the silhouette an upgrade with a chunky lug sole. The style also features Cole Haan’s signature Grand.OS technology, providing the wearer will all-day comfort.