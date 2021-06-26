Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi Shoes Are On Major Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention: Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi shoes are currently up to 40% on Saksfifthavenue.com. The rare deal only lasts June 26 through June 27, and can be redeemed when you use code SHOE40 at checkout.

Sale styles include everything from evening-ready embellished mules to sleek mesh sandals you’ll want to wear with all your summer outfits. We even spotted the flat version of Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite Hangisi pump among the mark downs, so if you’ve been eager to channel the character’s iconic style, now’s your chance to do so for a fraction of the price.

To save you time wading through the options, we rounded up nine of our favorite styles from the sale. Choose one below while the deal is still on.

Manolo Blahnik Lurum Embellished Satin Mules

It’s all about the bling with Manolo Blahnik’s Lurum Mules. The satin and crystal embellished style is perfect for adding glamour to any going-out ensemble.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Manolo Blahnik BB 90 Suede Pumps

Meghan Markle can’t stop wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB 90 Suede Pumps, which means you should probably own a pair, too. The versatile silhouette is crafted in rich Italian suede and features a 3.5-inch heel for a sleek yet moderate boost of height.