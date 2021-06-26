×
Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi Shoes Are On Major Sale Right Now

By Samantha Peters
manolo blahnik gianvito rossi saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention: Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi shoes are currently up to 40% on Saksfifthavenue.com. The rare deal only lasts June 26 through June 27, and can be redeemed when you use code SHOE40 at checkout.

Sale styles include everything from evening-ready embellished mules to sleek mesh sandals you’ll want to wear with all your summer outfits. We even spotted the flat version of Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite Hangisi pump among the mark downs, so if you’ve been eager to channel the character’s iconic style, now’s your chance to do so for a fraction of the price.

To save you time wading through the options, we rounded up nine of our favorite styles from the sale. Choose one below while the deal is still on.

Manolo Blahnik Lurum Embellished Satin Mules

It’s all about the bling with Manolo Blahnik’s Lurum Mules. The satin and crystal embellished style is perfect for adding glamour to any going-out ensemble.

Manolo Blahnik Lurum Embellished Satin Mules, Saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Lurum Mules $1,295 $777
Manolo Blahnik BB 90 Suede Pumps

Meghan Markle can’t stop wearing Manolo Blahnik’s BB 90 Suede Pumps, which means you should probably own a pair, too. The versatile silhouette is crafted in rich Italian suede and features a 3.5-inch heel for a sleek yet moderate boost of height.

Manolo Blahnik BB 90 Suede Pumps, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB 90 Suede Pumps $665 $399
Manolo Blahnik Titubanew Leather Mules

If you’re in the market for a slightly shorter everyday shoe, try Manolo Blahnik’s Titubanew Leather Mules. Complete with a 2-inch block heel and large buckle detail, the summery leather mule can easily tradition from your 9-to-5 to the weekend.

Manolo Blahnik BB 90 Suede Pumps, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Titubanew Mules $725 $435
Gianvito Rossi Portofino Suede Sandals

Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino Suede Sandals will never go out of style. Nab the classic ankle strap sandal for under $500, a bargain when you consider the style’s original $815 price tag.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino Suede Sandals, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandals $815 $489
Gianvito Rossi Jamaica Mesh & Leather Slides

Mesh footwear continues to be a huge trend for summer, and we think this breezy slide version from Gianvito Rossi is a must-have.

Gianvito Rossi Jamaica Mesh & Leather Slides, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Jamaica Slides $595 $357
Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Snakeskin Slingback Pumps

Make snakeskin prints an exciting neutral in your wardrobe with Manolo Blahnik’s Carolyne Snakeskin Pumps, featuring a sharply pointed toe and slingback strap for an undeniably chic look.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Snakeskin Slingback Pumps, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Pumps $935 $561
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 25 Embellished Satin Flats

An iconic silhouette, Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi 25 Embellished Satin Flats will keep you comfortable and looking supremely elegant for a range of occasions.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 25 Embellished Satin Flats, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 25 Satin Flats $955 $573
Gianvito Rossi Arena Suede Gladiator Sandals

Go grecian in Gianvito Rossi’s Arena Suede Gladiator Sandals. The on-trend style also offer function thanks to its flat outsole and and multiple adjustable straps.

Gianvito Rossi Arena Suede Gladiator Sandals, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Arena Sandals $995 $597
Gianvito Rossi Calypso Metallic Leather Thong Sandals

Marked down from $695 to $417, Gianvito Rossi’s Calypso Thong Sandals will help you nail the popular thong heeled sandal aesthetic beloved by many a celebrity and fashion influencer. The style’s gold finish will also add a bit of shine below the ankle.

Gianvito Rossi Calypso Metallic Leather Thong Sandals, saks sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso Sandals $695 $417
