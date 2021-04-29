×
All the Shoes We’re Buying from Macy’s Friends & Family Sale — Up to 30% Off

By Samantha Peters
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As the weather gets warmer and the world starts to open up again, many of us are eager to update our spring wardrobes for impending social gatherings and outdoor activities. Thanks to Macy’s, you can easily refresh your shoe style for less during the retailer’s annual Friends and Family Sale.

Through May 2, Macy’s is offering up to 30% off a range of categories — including tons of stylish footwear options for women. Among the selection, we found cute espadrille-inspired platforms, statement sneakers and strappy heeled sandals we’re eager to sport on days we feel like dressing up again. Even on-trend pairs from designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger and BCBGmaxazria made the sale. To receive the savings on select items, simply use code FRIEND at checkout.

Below, we scoured hundreds of on-sale pairs from Macy’s Friends and Family Sale to bring you 10 of our favorites that are perfect for backyard barbecues, brunch dates and everything in between. Keep reading to shop them all.

Vince Camuto Bredenna Espadrille Sandals

Marrying two quintessential spring silhouettes — the huarache and espadrille — Vince Camuto’s Bredenna Espadrille Sandals feature a stylish woven upper and braided accents on the platform sole.

vince-camuto-bredenna-espadrille, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Vince Camuto Bredenna Sandals $110 $77 with code
Buy it

Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Ruched-Strap Sandals

Throw it back to the 90s with Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Sandals, done with scrunchie-style straps and a sleek square to finish. Bonus: the pair’s candy-pink hue will add a welcome pop of color to summer outfits.

circus-sam-edelman-iggy-sandal, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Sandals $69 $49 with code
Buy it

Tommy Hilfiger Nurii Hook And Loop Sport Sandals

Complete with logo’d straps and a slight platform sole, Tommy Hilfiger’s Nurii Hook And Loop Sport Sandals offer an elevated take on the sport sandal trend.

tommy hilfiger nurii sandal, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Nurii Sandals $69 $49 with code
Buy it

Steve Madden Superb Tie-Up Dress Sandals

Barely-there sandals are always a sleek and flattering choice for warmer weather. We love Steve Madden’s Superb Sandal option featuring lace-up ankle ties and a a standout asymmetrical heel.

 

steve madden superb sandal, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Steve Madden Superb Sandals $89 $63 with code
Buy it

Cole Haan Zerogrand Radiant Sneakers

Cole Haan Zerogrand Radiant Sneakers offer the perfect marriage of comfort and style. The colorblocked kicks featuring a mixed media upper boast a cushioned insole, breathable lining and flexible sole with slip-resistance for easy strides.

cole haan zerogrand radiant, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Cole Haan Zerogrand Radiant Sneakers $120 $84 with code
Buy it

BCBGMaxazria Connie Flat Sandals

Soft fabric ties give BCBGmaxazria’s Connie Flat Sandals a dainty touch.

 

bcbgmaxazria lace up sandal, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: BCBGMaxazria Connie Flat Sandals $159 $112 with code
Buy it

Coach Jeri Leather Sandals

A versatile T-strap sandal with a little edge, Coach’s Jeri Leather Sandals promise to be a summer staple.

coach jerri sandals, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Coach Jeri Leather Sandals $100 $70 with code
Buy it

Marc Fisher Namila Mules

As the prospect of returning to the office looms on the horizon, you’ll want to have Marc Fisher’s Namila Mules in your closet. Done in smooth leather with a polished almond toe silhouette, the classic silhouette will look great with casual suit sets or jeans and a tee on the weekend, too.

marc fisher namila mules, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Marc Fisher Namila Mules $79 $48 with code
Buy it

Frye Regina Flats

A classic ballet flat never goes out of style and is a comfortable choice for practically any occasion. Frye’s Regina Flats is a must-have, offering a pointed-toe and subtle stitched details for an interesting touch.

frye ballet flat, macys friends and family sale shoe deals
CREDIT: Macy's
Buy: Frye Regina Flats $148 $104 with code
Buy it
