Gymshark’s Huge Summer Sale Includes Up to 50% Off Must-Have Workout Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You may recognize Gymshark’s workout gear on countless influencers and celebrities like Whitney Simmons, Lucy Hale, Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber.

While the Uk-based brand’s offering are typically quite affordable, the A-list-approved label is now offering customers up to 50% off select styles for even more savings.

Shoppers can score major discounts on everything from the brand’s beloved sports bras to its workout-ready leggings and shorts, plus an offering of chic and sporty swimwear looks, too. The deal will immediately be applied to your order at checkout.

So if you don’t already own anything from the buzzy brand, now is a great time to add a piece or two to your cart.

To help you save time, we curated our favorite styles from the sale below. Keep scrolling to shop them.

Adapt Marl Seamless Sports Bra

Originally $45, the Adapt Marl Seamless Sports Bra is now on sale for under $25. Marked down in five colors, it offers support for low-impact workouts and features a strappy back for an eye-catching look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gymshark

Gymshark Flex High Waisted Leggings

Gymshark’s Flex High Waisted Leggings are designed with a seamless, sweat-wicking fabric, high-rise fit and contouring shading to enhance the figure. Now $20 off, they come in a variety of colors including summery shades like yellow, coral and sea green.

Gymshark Essential Tee

Gymshark’s Essential Tee will keep you feeling cool, dry and comfortable all day. Marked down to less than $15, the versatile top also offers a loose fit that’ll let you move freely, whether you’re jogging, doing yoga or chasing after your little one.

Square Neck Bikini Top

In the market for a new bikini? Try Gymshark’s Square Neck Bikini Top, which looks flattering for a rage of body types. In addition to featuring a modest square neckline and removable cups, it includes a chlorine-resistant fabric that resists fading if you hit the pool. Get the style in solid colors like classic black and turquoise or in a marbled pink pattern.

V Shaped Bikini Bottoms

Now on sale for just $10, Gymshark’s V Shaped Bikini Bottoms featuring a flattering Brazilian cut pair perfectly with the above top.

Open Back Swimsuit

A classic one piece but with a little flair, the Open Back Swimsuit features a flirty, low-cut back design. Nab it in this summery orange hue for just $24.

Pulse Cropped Leggings

On sale for half off, the Pulse Cropped Leggings are made to deliver a flexible fit and enhanced breathability thanks to a polyester fabric blend with mesh panels. An added bonus? The mesh waistband boasts a discreet pocket in the back that can fit your phone and other small essentials.

Essential Bomber

Gymshark’s Essential Bomber is super versatile. Style it with a miniskirt and Chucks for a casual day look, slip it on over a tank on a chilly summer night, or pair it with leggings for an outdoor run when temperatures drop. In addition to featuring two side pockets, we also love that it has an extra pocket built into the chest area where you can store keys, cards, cash and more.

Flex Shorts

Another great option for exercising or hanging out in, Flex Shorts are body-contouring and sweat-wicking. What’s not to like?

GS Power Sports Bra

Made to minimize distractions while lifting, the GS Power Sports Bra features a breathable cut-out design and added foam at the back of the neck to reduce any irritation caused by the bar.