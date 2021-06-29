Good American’s Annual Sample Sale Has Up to 80% Off Jeans, Shoes & More

Khloe Kardashian’s shoe and apparel line, Good American, is here with its annual sample sale — and you won’t want to miss out.

The sample sale includes markdowns on everything from pumps and boots to denim and pants. A range of crop tops, button-downs, workout leggings, sports bras, dresses and jumpsuits have also been reduced. Basically, you are destined to find what you’re in the market for.

If the selection isn’t convincing enough, the prices might be. With many items up to 80% off, both your wardrobe and wallet will be satisfied. This sale only comes around once a year, so it’s time to stock up now.

Kardashian co-founded the company in 2016 with CEO Emma Grede to offer clothing and shoes designed for every body shape, including curvy figures. The inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and features a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit. The footwear collection has quickly grown in popularity since dropping, and thankfully, it’s included in the sale.

Refresh your wardrobe with any one of our favorite pieces from Good American’s sample sale.

Good American Statement Pump

The Statement Pump is the perfect classic pump that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. The block heel offers stability while the pointed toe silhouette offers the most traditional feel.

Good American Good Boy

If you’re trying to become trendier by mixing in boyfriend jeans into your wardrobe, look no further than Good Boy. A split leg design and unfinished detailing at the waistband gives these jeans a unique look.

Good American Icon Bootie 110

Rock the booties Khloe herself just wore in March. The Icon Bootie 110 includes a four-inch stiletto heel with a pointed toe and is available in five different colorways.

Good American Good Easy Shirt

Aptly named, the Good Easy Shirt can easily be dressed up or down. Besides, everyone needs a button-down in their closet.

Good American Icon Pump 75

For a closet staple, look to the Icon Pump 75. Its 2.95-inch heel makes for a lower — and easier to walk in — option.

Good American Good Waist Extreme V

Hold everything together with the extra high-rise Good Waist Extreme V, featuring flattering tummy technology and a gap-proof waistband.

Good American Statement Mix Boot

Sales are the perfect time to invest in fun pieces you may normally be hesitant to pay full price for. The Statement Mix Boot is available in this snakeskin pattern, but is also offered in a black option for a more traditional look.

Contoured Poplin Bodysuit

Shape and sculpt your upper body with the Contoured Poplin Bodysuit. The material hugs your curves in all the right places.