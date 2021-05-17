Dr. Martens Celebrates Individuality and Diversity With Pride Month 2021 Collection

Dr. Martens is celebrating diversity with the brand’s 2021 Pride Month collection.

This year, Dr. Martens wanted to honor its shoppers that have worn the brand’s iconic silhouettes to march, protest and showcase self expression — ultimately shaping the shoes “into a symbol of rebellion.”

Included in the drop, which is available at drmartens.com, is an upgraded version of its iconic 1461 shoe. The silhouette pays tribute to the LGBTQ community with a rainbow heel loop and an embroidered rainbow flag. The vibrant accents remain subtle against the shoe’s smooth black leather uppers and signature rubber outsole.

Next, Dr. Martens offers the 1460 boot with a rainbow heel loop, an embroidered rainbow flag and multi-colored stitching across the uppers. To further add some pizazz to the beloved shoes, shoppers can buy pride socks, which are white with rainbow stripes, and rainbow laces. The laces can be used with both the 1461 and 1460 shoes.

Of the collection, Dr. Martens shared: “We’re proud to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community. And this year, we’re celebrating our shared history with the 1461 For Pride shoe. Constructed with classic Docs DNA, this shoe pays tribute to Pride month with a rainbow a heel loop and stitching in addition to an embroidered rainbow flag. Built to celebrate Pride all year long.”

In addition to the new shoes, Dr. Martens is partnering with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. Dr. Martens has committed to donating $100,000 to the organization as well as maintaining a year-round partnership. This will be the brand’s fifth year working with the organization.

Shop the collection below.

