Dr. Martens Celebrates Individuality and Diversity With Pride Month 2021 Collection

By Robyn Merrett
dr. martens, 1461 pride smooth leather oxford shoes, pride collection
1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is celebrating diversity with the brand’s 2021 Pride Month collection.

This year, Dr. Martens wanted to honor its shoppers that have worn the brand’s iconic silhouettes to march, protest and showcase self expression — ultimately shaping the shoes “into a symbol of rebellion.”

Included in the drop, which is available at drmartens.com, is an upgraded version of its iconic 1461 shoe. The silhouette pays tribute to the LGBTQ community with a rainbow heel loop and an embroidered rainbow flag. The vibrant accents remain subtle against the shoe’s smooth black leather uppers and signature rubber outsole.

Next, Dr. Martens offers the 1460 boot with a rainbow heel loop, an embroidered rainbow flag and multi-colored stitching across the uppers. To further add some pizazz to the beloved shoes, shoppers can buy pride socks, which are white with rainbow stripes, and rainbow laces. The laces can be used with both the 1461 and 1460 shoes.

Of the collection, Dr. Martens shared: “We’re proud to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community. And this year, we’re celebrating our shared history with the 1461 For Pride shoe. Constructed with classic Docs DNA, this shoe pays tribute to Pride month with a rainbow a heel loop and stitching in addition to an embroidered rainbow flag. Built to celebrate Pride all year long.”

In addition to the new shoes, Dr. Martens is partnering with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. Dr. Martens has committed to donating $100,000 to the organization as well as maintaining a year-round partnership. This will be the brand’s fifth year working with the organization.

Shop the collection below.

dr. martens, 1461 for pride smooth leather oxford shoes, pride collection
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
Buy: 1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes $120
Buy it
dr. marents, 1460 pride smooth leather lace up boots, pride collection
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
Buy: 1460 For Pride Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots $150
Buy it
dr. martens, for pride socks, pride collection 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
Buy: For Pride Athletic Logo Cotten Blend Socks $8
Buy it
dr martens, pride laces, pride month collection
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens
Buy: 55 Inch Flat Shoe Laces $5
Buy it
