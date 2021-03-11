Birkenstock Shoes & Sandals Are Up to 37% Off at Zappos Right Now

Attention, Birkenstock lovers. If you’ve been eager to add the brand’s popular styles to your closet, or your well-loved pairs have reached the end of their lifespan, now is the time to shop. Zappos is currently offering a variety of Birkenstock shoes and sandals for up to 37% off — from a trendy platform version of the brand’s classic Arizona sandal to an ultra-supportive oxford silhouette.

Renowned for their top-notch comfort features, the brand styles include a molded cork footbeds with contoured arch support. All Birkenstocks are also fixed with soft suede linings that absorb moisture and lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA outsoles for flexible support and durability.

Ahead, shop the Birkenstocks silhouettes currently on sale at Zappos.com.

Birkenstock Arosa Shearling Sandal

Birkenstock’s Arosa Shearling Sandal has a soft suede upper with an adjustable buckle strap and an anatomically-contoured footbed covered in plush shearling. Available in two colors, the style is now 30% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Yao Sandal

Birkenstock’s Yao Sandal is 34% off in this shimmery copper finish. It features two adjustable toe buckle straps and a Birko-Flor upper that should feel as soft as leather against the skin. The suede-lined contoured cork footbed is 100% renewable and sustainable and molds to the shape of your foot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Salina Sandal

Also featuring comfortable Birko-Flor uppers with two buckle closures, plus a suede-lined cork footbed with excellent arch support, Birkenstock’s Salina Sandal is 20% off in this silvery hue.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Platform by Papillio Sandal

If you can’t get enough of platform shoes, you’ll love Birkenstock’s Arizona Platform by Papillio Sandal. The elevated look is 36% off in this icy metallic pink color. And thanks to an orthopedic Papillio footbed, these offer excellent arch support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Florida Fresh Soft Footbed Sandal

Birkenstock’s Florida Fresh Soft Footbed Sandal boasts a spring-ready floral Birko-Flor upper and three adjustable buckle straps. The suede-lined cork footbed features microscopic air bubbles that cushion your feet while providing moderate arch support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Mayari Sandal

Marked down from $100 t0 $66, Birkenstock’s Mayari Sandal has a brown Birko-Flor upper and an anatomically-correct footbed crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable. You can also depend on this pair for support and foot-cradling comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Nora Big Buckle Shearling Sandal

Cozy and cute, Birkenstock’s Nora Big Buckle Shearling Sandal features a smooth black leather upper, shearling lining, and two chunky, adjustable straps. The style, which also supplies microscopic air bubbles for premium cushioning and moderate arch support, is now 20% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Gary Oxford

For a summery take on the classic oxford silhouette, try Birkenstock’s Gary Oxford in this lavender suede finish. The casual lace-up is also fixed with a soft suede-lined footbed that molds to the contours of your foot and lends great arch support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal

Get in on the thong toe sandal trend with Birkenstock’s Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal. It delivers a single buckle closure that adjusts at the side and suede-lined cork footbed.