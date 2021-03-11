Birkenstock Shoes & Sandals Are Up to 37% Off at Zappos Right Now

Attention, Birkenstock lovers. If you’ve been eager to add the brand’s popular styles to your closet, or your well-loved pairs have reached the end of their lifespan, now is the time to shop. Zappos is currently offering a variety of Birkenstock shoes and sandals for up to 37% off — from a trendy platform version of the brand’s classic Arizona sandal to an ultra-supportive oxford silhouette.
Renowned for their top-notch comfort features, the brand styles include a molded cork footbeds with contoured arch support. All Birkenstocks are also fixed with soft suede linings that absorb moisture and lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA outsoles for flexible support and durability.
Ahead, shop the Birkenstocks silhouettes currently on sale at Zappos.com.
Birkenstock Arosa Shearling Sandal
Birkenstock’s Arosa Shearling Sandal has a soft suede upper with an adjustable buckle strap and an anatomically-contoured footbed covered in plush shearling. Available in two colors, the style is now 30% off.
Birkenstock Yao Sandal
Birkenstock’s Yao Sandal is 34% off in this shimmery copper finish. It features two adjustable toe buckle straps and a Birko-Flor upper that should feel as soft as leather against the skin. The suede-lined contoured cork footbed is 100% renewable and sustainable and molds to the shape of your foot.
Birkenstock Salina Sandal
Also featuring comfortable Birko-Flor uppers with two buckle closures, plus a suede-lined cork footbed with excellent arch support, Birkenstock’s Salina Sandal is 20% off in this silvery hue.
Birkenstock Arizona Platform by Papillio Sandal
If you can’t get enough of platform shoes, you’ll love Birkenstock’s Arizona Platform by Papillio Sandal. The elevated look is 36% off in this icy metallic pink color. And thanks to an orthopedic Papillio footbed, these offer excellent arch support.
Birkenstock Florida Fresh Soft Footbed Sandal
Birkenstock’s Florida Fresh Soft Footbed Sandal boasts a spring-ready floral Birko-Flor upper and three adjustable buckle straps. The suede-lined cork footbed features microscopic air bubbles that cushion your feet while providing moderate arch support.
Birkenstock Mayari Sandal
Marked down from $100 t0 $66, Birkenstock’s Mayari Sandal has a brown Birko-Flor upper and an anatomically-correct footbed crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable. You can also depend on this pair for support and foot-cradling comfort.
Birkenstock Nora Big Buckle Shearling Sandal
Cozy and cute, Birkenstock’s Nora Big Buckle Shearling Sandal features a smooth black leather upper, shearling lining, and two chunky, adjustable straps. The style, which also supplies microscopic air bubbles for premium cushioning and moderate arch support, is now 20% off.
Birkenstock Gary Oxford
For a summery take on the classic oxford silhouette, try Birkenstock’s Gary Oxford in this lavender suede finish. The casual lace-up is also fixed with a soft suede-lined footbed that molds to the contours of your foot and lends great arch support.
Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal
Get in on the thong toe sandal trend with Birkenstock’s Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal. It delivers a single buckle closure that adjusts at the side and suede-lined cork footbed.