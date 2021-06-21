×
Birdies’ Bi-Annual Sale Is Here — And It Includes Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flats

By Aaron Royce
Birdies’ Before They Fly Away sale is back.

Happening now, the brand’s bi-annual promotion has up to 32% off select slippers, flats and sandals. Discounted silhouettes include Birdies’ classic Swift flats, pointed-toe Swan slippers and its newest style, the vegan Robin sandals. Also marked down is a version of the pointed-toe Blackbird flat, which is a favorite of Meghan Markle.

Both effortlessly chic and comfort-driven, Birdies styles have remained popular in the shoe world for years. (Even other celebrities love them, too, including Lily Collins and Emma Roberts.) The brand’s silhouettes are equipped with seven layers of cushioning underfoot and non-slip outsoles for support and stability. As an added bonus, many are machine washable.

Whether you’re looking for a fancy pair of mules or versatile summer sandals, the contemporary brand has something for you. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite styles from Birdies’s bi-annual sale.

Blackbird Flats

The Blackbird flats are Meghan Markle’s go-to flats — and it’s easy to see why. The pair features a chic pointed-toe silhouette with a practical rubber outsole for indoor and outdoor wear.

Robin Sandals

The Robin sandals are one of Birdies’ newest styles, and they’re a welcome addition to the comfy shoe brand. Featuring crossover straps and a molded footbed, the vegan shoes are both practical and sleek — plus, they come in versatile black and brown leathers to match most outfits.

Swift Sneakers

Birdies’ Swift sneakers feature smooth calf-hair uppers done in trendy leopard print and are finished with a durable rubber outsole.

Songbird Slides

The Songbird slides are utterly luxe, offered in a range of printed and colored satins. The wrapped style also includes a half-inch heel for added elegance.

Starling Flats

Add classic style to any look with Birdies’ Starling flats. The rounded-toe style comes in a variety of colors and finishes, including a standout ombré glitter look that makes a glamorous statement.

Phoebe Slides

Featuring a plush suede design lined with faux fur, the Phoebe slides are cozy and versatile. Wear the style at home, to the office or to run errands.

Swan Slides

One of Birdies’ edgiest pairs, the Swan slides feature a pointed toe and curved uppers made with zebra-print calf hair and black suede.

