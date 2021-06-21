Have Sore Muscles? These Foam Rollers Are on Major Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Foam rollers are a one-size-fits-all product. The lightweight piece is designed to relieve muscle soreness, tightness and inflammation, which can increase comfort and flexibility and in turn help you work out better.

Some options are currently on up to 32% off during Amazon Prime Day, so if you’ve ever wanted to add one to your routine, now’s the time. From smooth rollers to styles with grid patterns and vibrating technology, here are rollers to support and rehabilitate you for your next gym session.

HealthSmart Foam Roller

This high-tech roller is equipped with vibrating technology, aiming to improve flexibility and relaxation. With a textured surface and four levels of vibration (controlled with an LED side button), the HealthSmart Foam Roller is made to provide a deep massage to soothe tendons and ligaments, loosen knots and promote physical recovery before and after a workout.

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller

This Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller features all of your foam roller essentials: a lightweight yet firm build with textured molded edges to soothe knots and help improve circulation. Measuring 24 inches long, it’s also great for targeting large muscle groups.

FlyFlow EVA Foam Roller

The FlyFlow EVA Foam Roller features a bumpy texture to stimulate your nerves while rolling pre- or post-workout. The roller is made from lightweight EVA foam — the same foam used in many sneaker soles and workout mats — ensuring grip and softness. It also comes in a range of vibrant multicolored options.

Ykfurtu Vibrating Foam Roller

Built to trigger nerve points through deep tissue massage, the Ykfurtu Vibrating Foam Roller features four different vibration settings. The roller’s textured bumps should also help relive sore muscles and dig into tissue to promote proper circulation.

Xsmax Portable Foam Roller

The Xsmax Portable Foam Roller is a dense style with 3D bumps that massage the body in multiple directions to relieve fatigue. It also offers a retractable design that adjusts from 5.2 inches up to 13.7 inches for versatile use and easier storage, plus handles on both sides so you can easily transport the unit.

Coengwo Cork Massage Roller

This compact Coengwo Cork Massage Roller should fit in your gym bag while having maximum impact on your muscles. The roller’s smooth textures are crafted to aid in muscle relaxation for injury prevention, while releasing tension in your body tissues.

Gokhale Back Roller

This Gokhale Back Roller is made with molded-over edges, ensuring its foam core is stable and firm. The smooth exterior is ideal for rolling out knots and soothing muscles after any workout.

Bean Products High-Density EVA Foam Roller

Crafted from dense EVA foam, the Bean Products High-Density EVA Foam Roller is cut in a half-shape for greater stability. Stimulating bumps are designed to relieve muscle soreness and tension.

Zealtop 3-in-1 Exercise Roller

The Zealtop 3-in-1 Exercise Roller comes with a full-size foam roller, a handle roller stick for more detailed massage on small areas like the face and a textured massage ball for soothing achy soles.

Sportneer Muscle Roller Stick

The Sportneer Muscle Roller Stick is crafted from thermoplastic rubber for added comfort when easing muscle soreness. The stick also boasts 81 trigger points for a deep tissue massage that will stimulate your legs, arms, back and other muscle areas.