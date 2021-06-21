×
Save Up to 50% on Kate Spade & More Handbags During Amazon Prime Day

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

amazon prime day best handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank thanks to Amazon Prime Day. 

Running today through June 22, the seventh annual Prime Day event features discounted items across all categories — from tech to home and even handbags. Among the selection, you can score up to 50% off styles from popular brands like Kate Spade, Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the thought of scrolling through Amazon’s extensive list of bags on sale, have no fear. We did the shopping for you and rounded up our favorite handbags to score during Prime Day, from totes to satchels and crossbody bags.

Choose one ahead.

Aldo Women’s Pentir Tote Bag

Housing roomy compartments, the Aldo Pentir Tote Bag is perfect to wear on-the-go. It even comes with a matching wallet with more than enough room to fit all of your credit cards. 

ALDO Women's Pentir Tote Bag, best Amazon Prime Days Handbag Deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Aldo Pentir Tote Bag $40 (was $65)
Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Saddle Bag

Now 25% off, Kate Spade New York’s Roulette Large Saddle Bag includes a pebbled leather finish and faux-microsuede lining.

Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Saddle Bag, best Amazon Prime Days Handbag Deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Kate Spade Roulette Bag $195 (was $258)
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Handbag Jaden Satchel

Add a nautical touch to your outfit with Tommy Hilfiger’s Jaden Satchel. Now 30% off, this structured bag features a luxurious feel with gold hardware and quality stitching.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Handbag Jaden Satchel, best Amazon Prime Day handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Jaden Satchel $40 (was $58)
Lacoste L.12.12 Tote Bag

Lacoste L.12.12’s Tote Bag can double as an everyday carry-all or book bag, and comes in 11 colors to fit any style. 

Lacoste L.12.12 Tote Bag, best Amazon Prime Days handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Lacoste L.12.12 Tote Bag $68 (was $98)
Bostanten Leather Handbag 

A classic silhouette, Bostanten’s Leather Satchel includes a top handle and removable crossbody strap so you can wear the bag multiple ways.

Bostanten Women Leather Handbag Designer Top Handle Satchel, best Amazon Prime Day handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Bostanten Leather Satchel $37 (was $70)
Fenben Large Summer Beach Tote

Easily throw your beach towel and sunscreen into Fenben’s Summer Beach Tote, featuring a large main compartments made of hand-woven seagrass for a standout look.

Women's Straw Handbags Large Summer Beach Tote Woven Round Pompom Handle Shoulder Bag, best Amazon Prime Days handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Fenben Summer Beach Tote $22 (was $25)
 WeddingHelper Transparent Bag

The Acrylic Transparent Bag from Weddinghelper is perfectly on-trend without costing you a fortune. The bright blue bag also includes a short matching chain and long gold chain you can swap out to create different looks.

Women Acrylic Transparent Gold star Evening Bags Purses Clutch Vintage Banquet Handbag, best Amazon Prime Days handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: WeddingHelper Transparent Bag $20 (was $24)
Top Band Color-Block Crossbody Bag

Top Band’s Color-Block Crossbody Bags includes a subtle color-blocked finish with muted shades, plus gold hardware and an interesting metal clasp. 

Color-Block Crossbody Bags for Women Leather Cross Body Purses Cute Designer Handbags Shoulder Bag Medium Size, best Amazon Prime Days handbag deals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Top Band Color-Block Crossbody $26 (was $31)
Access exclusive content

