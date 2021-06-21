Save Up to 50% on Kate Spade & More Handbags During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Running today through June 22, the seventh annual Prime Day event features discounted items across all categories — from tech to home and even handbags. Among the selection, you can score up to 50% off styles from popular brands like Kate Spade, Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the thought of scrolling through Amazon’s extensive list of bags on sale, have no fear. We did the shopping for you and rounded up our favorite handbags to score during Prime Day, from totes to satchels and crossbody bags.

Choose one ahead.

Aldo Women’s Pentir Tote Bag

Housing roomy compartments, the Aldo Pentir Tote Bag is perfect to wear on-the-go. It even comes with a matching wallet with more than enough room to fit all of your credit cards.

Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Saddle Bag

Now 25% off, Kate Spade New York’s Roulette Large Saddle Bag includes a pebbled leather finish and faux-microsuede lining.

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Handbag Jaden Satchel

Add a nautical touch to your outfit with Tommy Hilfiger’s Jaden Satchel. Now 30% off, this structured bag features a luxurious feel with gold hardware and quality stitching.

Lacoste L.12.12 Tote Bag

Lacoste L.12.12’s Tote Bag can double as an everyday carry-all or book bag, and comes in 11 colors to fit any style.

Bostanten Leather Handbag

A classic silhouette, Bostanten’s Leather Satchel includes a top handle and removable crossbody strap so you can wear the bag multiple ways.

Fenben Large Summer Beach Tote

Easily throw your beach towel and sunscreen into Fenben’s Summer Beach Tote, featuring a large main compartments made of hand-woven seagrass for a standout look.

WeddingHelper Transparent Bag

The Acrylic Transparent Bag from Weddinghelper is perfectly on-trend without costing you a fortune. The bright blue bag also includes a short matching chain and long gold chain you can swap out to create different looks.

Top Band Color-Block Crossbody Bag

Top Band’s Color-Block Crossbody Bags includes a subtle color-blocked finish with muted shades, plus gold hardware and an interesting metal clasp.