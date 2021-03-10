These Coveted Adidas Running Shorts for Men Are Currently 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While there are plenty of options on the market to choose from, not all running shorts are made the same. A good pair should be lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and comfortable as you clock in miles.

For guys who prefer a more locked-in feel, you may want to opt for a pair with a built-in liner or brief, which can prevent chafing. Pocket storage, as well as reflective details to keep you more visible to oncoming traffic while running in low light also come in handy.

If you have yet to find the perfect pair of running shorts, we recommend Adidas’ Own The Run shorts, which also happen to be 25% off right now at Adidas.com.

The pair is made with breathable, quick-drying fabric, Climacool ventilation and breezy mesh briefs to promote proper airflow. And to prevent the shorts from riding up while you run, the style is designed with a high-rise waist and semi-fitted feel so you can focus more on the path ahead.

Other highlights include a concealed zip pocket that can store small essentials like cards and keys and 360 degrees of reflectivity.

To top it all off, in addition to being comfort-driven and practical, the shorts are better for the planet, too. The sleek black style featuring iconic Adidas branding is made using recycled polyester to save resources and decrease carbon emissions.

Originally priced at $35, you can score them for $21 when you use code EXTRA25 at checkout. Shop the style below.