Puma and White Castle Celebrate the Restaurant’s 100 Birthday With a Collaborative Collection

Puma’s latest collab may leave you feeling hungry.

The sportswear brand has joined forces with White Castle — home of the famous Original Slider — to celebrate a major milestone: the restaurant’s 100th birthday.

Together, Puma and White Castle have created a capsule of apparel, including: hoodies, t-shirts and shorts that is covered in the fast food chain’s signature white, blue and yellow color palette.

The apparel also features co-branded detailing, with the t-shirt displaying the White Castle structure with the leaping Puma seen inside. Also included in the collection are two footwear styles: the classic Puma Suede and the Future Rider.

Puma x White Castle apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma and White Castle reimagined the Future Rider with contrasting white and blue uppers and a White Castle logo at the tongue. There’s also a 5 cent tag on the lateral sides of the shoe — a nod to the original price of the White Castle hamburger when the eatery, founded by Billy Ingram, first opened in 1921. The price went up in 1929.

As for the Suede, the silhouette features soft gray uppers that are engraved with little rectangles, resembling the bricks of the fast food chain. Like the Future Rider, the Suede also features blue and orange accents and is finalized with a rubber outsole.

Another view of the Puma x White Castle Future Rider. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x White Castle Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma x White Castle capsule ranges in price from $35 to $90 and will launch on June 25 at Puma.com. The collection will also be available at the Puma flagship store in New York City as well as at Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay.

Puma and White Castle will then release a second drop in September.